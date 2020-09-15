Somizi puts troll in his place after he asks Mohale 'how' they have sex

A troll recently hijacked Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's Twitter post to push his homophobic agenda, but husband Somizi wasn't about to let the troll get his way and he put him in his place with a clap back.

Mohale posted a snap of himself and his hubby wearing shorts and embracing spring over the weekend. While most people commented about their yummy looking legs, one troll had a very personal question about the couple's intimate life that he felt the need to ask.

“I'm confused here. Who f***s who when things are like these men?” the troll asked in isiZulu.

Somizi saw the comment under his bae's picture and was obviously like: