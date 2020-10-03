TshisaLIVE

Cassper's singles got certified gold & platinum, now he feels invincible!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 October 2020 - 14:00
Cassper Nyovest is smiling from ear to ear after his singles did the most.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Despite some of the hate Cassper Nyovest's singles got on the social media streets, it seems Tsibipians have pulled through for the rapper once more streaming his music straight through to gold and platinum status.

Cassper took to his social media to share with fans that Amademoni had been certified gold while Good For That reached platinum status.

Needless to say, the rapper was ecstatic at the news.

“Boom! #Amademoni is now certified gold selling single and Good For That just went Platinum! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres, so thank you so much to all the fans! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!” he said.

Despite everything that may be wrong in the world around Cassper, his personal joy is at an all-time high after the two singles reached gold and platinum status respectively. And, he's back working on his summer body and is loving being a father to his recently born son, Khotso.

Life can be oh so beautiful at times. Wow!” Cass said on Twitter.

And, while Cass may not talk about his love life with baby mama Thobeka Majozi, it's clear from the way she's cheering him on that love is in the air!

Thobeka commented on Cassper's Instagram post saying: “A flippen cool dad, that’s what you are!” 

Just check how happy the guy is, that smile is huge!

