Khanyi Mbau’s daughter Khanukani has grown up to be her ‘mini-me’!
03 October 2020 - 12:00
Khanyi Mbau’s daughter is all grown up and she is definitely a bite-sized version of her powerhouse mom!
Socialite and artist Khanyi Mbau has had a notable and impactful career in the world of entertainment, always giving fans something to talk about. Whether it be her love life or her spicy clapbacks, Khanyi never fails to entertain.
Another part of her life we have seen over the years is her daughter with businessman Mandla Mthembu. From the occasional glimpse of the child as a little girl to entering her teenage years, baby Mbau has always been Khanyi’s right-hand gal.
“What an honour watching you bloom into such a beautiful flower,” wrote Khanyi.
Watch out Mzansi! I think we have another Mbau on our hands.