TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau’s daughter Khanukani has grown up to be her ‘mini-me’!

03 October 2020 - 12:00
Khanyi Mbau's daughter is all grown up just like her mommy.
Khanyi Mbau's daughter is all grown up just like her mommy.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau’s daughter is all grown up and she is definitely a bite-sized version of her powerhouse mom!

Socialite and artist Khanyi Mbau has had a notable and impactful career in the world of entertainment, always giving fans something to talk about. Whether it be her love life or her spicy clapbacks, Khanyi never fails to entertain.

Another part of her life we have seen over the years is her daughter with businessman Mandla Mthembu. From the occasional glimpse of the child as a little girl to entering her teenage years, baby Mbau has always been Khanyi’s right-hand gal.

“What an honour watching you bloom into such a beautiful flower,” wrote Khanyi.

Watch out Mzansi! I think we have another Mbau on our hands.

READ MORE

Khanyi Mbau urges tweeps to remember that celebs are human too

"Our followers need to remember we are human too and not perfect."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by their father’s death

"All I ever wanted was to be just like you," said Khanyi Mbau.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Khanyi Mbau hit hard by the lockdown: It meant no income for the rest of the year

'The country was running perfectly fine before the lockdown. Now people are going overboard.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee on playing at Jay-Z & Beyonce's party and hanging out with Diddy TshisaLIVE
  3. How Master KG lost two cellphones in five hours TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper’s baby mama Thobeka urges people to report fake baby Khotso Instagram ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Nomcebo Zikode's 'Xola Moya Wami' streamed 5m times on YouTube in just ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X