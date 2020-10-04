TshisaLIVE

Shauwn Mkhize says she chooses herself over material possessions

04 October 2020 - 10:00
Mam’Mkhize says she is putting herself first, and that material possessions can't give you peace and serenity.
Mam’Mkhize says she is putting herself first, and that material possessions can't give you peace and serenity.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize opened up about materialism in one of her daily life lessons on Instagram, telling fans that she puts herself before the needs of a lavish lifestyle.

During the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, many people have taken the time to find themselves along the way. Whether it be introspection or #selfcare, lockdown has given us more reason to have me time.

With her daily lockdown updates, Mam’Mkhize has taken fans on her journey of self-discovery and love. In one of the reality TV star’s latest updates on Covid-19 in SA, Mam’Mkhize opened up about denouncing materialism.

The Kwa Mam’Mkhize star said that though it has taken her a long time, she has finally found her voice in all the madness that is life. She says she has learnt that material belongings can never give you inner peace.

“Today I want to share something very profound with you: it has been a long and very hard journey for me, I am so grateful to God that today I can safely say I have found my voice and myself.

“This has liberated me to understand that material things can never give you peace and serenity. I can tell you today I choose myself (over) material things. Have a blessed day you are loved by me,” said Mam’Mkhize.

We are definitely taking a page from your book.

