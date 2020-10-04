Shauwn Mkhize says she chooses herself over material possessions

With her daily lockdown updates, Mam’Mkhize has taken fans on her journey of self-discovery and love. In one of the reality TV star’s latest updates on Covid-19 in SA, Mam’Mkhize opened up about denouncing materialism.

The Kwa Mam’Mkhize star said that though it has taken her a long time, she has finally found her voice in all the madness that is life. She says she has learnt that material belongings can never give you inner peace.

“Today I want to share something very profound with you: it has been a long and very hard journey for me, I am so grateful to God that today I can safely say I have found my voice and myself.

“This has liberated me to understand that material things can never give you peace and serenity. I can tell you today I choose myself (over) material things. Have a blessed day you are loved by me,” said Mam’Mkhize.

We are definitely taking a page from your book.