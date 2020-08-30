TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Levels! Here’s how the rich do level 2 lockdown weekending, Mam’Khize style

30 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and family party the weekend away.
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and family party the weekend away.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

With the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown recently moving to level 2, Mam’Khize showed off to fans how her family got down to celebrate.

Since the president announced a relaxation of some of the rules and regulations governing the lockdown, our rich and famous have been partying and showing us they’re having a good time.

Mam’Mkhize is no different and took to Instagram recently to post a video of her weekend outing.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday we’ll spend #kwamamkhize

A post shared by Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) on

Her fam were seen filling up their Range Rovers and BMWs with cooler boxes of drinks. They hit the road and danced at every stop.

The party really started when they arrived at their destination and partied the night away.

We all know Mam’Mkhize is not one to shy away from umjolo. During level 3 of the lockdown, the businesswoman was spotted at a dinner party, violating the rules of the national lockdown. Tweeps were quick to call her out on it.

Not long after, she was again called out for posting pictures of herself getting down - this time the influencer made sure to let fans know that there were Covid-19 safety precautions in place.

READ MORE

MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted

"Somizi, my friend, you did well. Your words today were very profound and so real it has touched me," Shauwn said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize to Sbahle Mpisane on her B-day: 'Mommy adores you baby girl'

MaMkhize showered Sbahle with all the love on her birthday!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

MaMkhize on taxi fare increases: I think it’s a catch-22 situation

"I am really feeling the pain about the price increases, but I understand where they are coming from."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This is white men benefiting off the back of a black man' - Rachel Kolisi on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee hits back at troll wanting to 'clean' him up: Wash yourself, start ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't help but dig Zodwa's advice & her bad English TshisaLIVE
  5. 6 SNAPS | Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's weekend bush break TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X