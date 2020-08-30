WATCH | Levels! Here’s how the rich do level 2 lockdown weekending, Mam’Khize style
With the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown recently moving to level 2, Mam’Khize showed off to fans how her family got down to celebrate.
Since the president announced a relaxation of some of the rules and regulations governing the lockdown, our rich and famous have been partying and showing us they’re having a good time.
Mam’Mkhize is no different and took to Instagram recently to post a video of her weekend outing.
Her fam were seen filling up their Range Rovers and BMWs with cooler boxes of drinks. They hit the road and danced at every stop.
The party really started when they arrived at their destination and partied the night away.
We all know Mam’Mkhize is not one to shy away from umjolo. During level 3 of the lockdown, the businesswoman was spotted at a dinner party, violating the rules of the national lockdown. Tweeps were quick to call her out on it.
Not long after, she was again called out for posting pictures of herself getting down - this time the influencer made sure to let fans know that there were Covid-19 safety precautions in place.