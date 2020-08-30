WATCH | Levels! Here’s how the rich do level 2 lockdown weekending, Mam’Khize style

With the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown recently moving to level 2, Mam’Khize showed off to fans how her family got down to celebrate.

Since the president announced a relaxation of some of the rules and regulations governing the lockdown, our rich and famous have been partying and showing us they’re having a good time.

Mam’Mkhize is no different and took to Instagram recently to post a video of her weekend outing.