AKA praises 'his friend' Riky Rick for new songs & takes jabs at Cassper

First of all ... did any of you get a notification about Riky Rick moving up to AKA's “very limited” friends list? No? Okay, then tweeps weren't the only ones left shook by the revelation as they watched AKA sing Riky's praises among many other things this past weekend.

AKA spent his whole weekend on Twitter and y'all know what that means, right?

Clapbacks, sub-tweets and tons of content! He spoke about everything from soccer, to his upcoming album, to Kairo having more followers than most SA celebs and almost everything in between.

However, it was the praises for Riky Rick and under-the-belt jabs at Cassper Nyovest that caught the most fire on the TL.

Riky dropped two new tracks on Friday that received general praise from music lovers. AKA was among those who were left in awe of Riky's “hit making abilities” and he took to his TL to say as much.

“How do you come up with all these crazy catchphrases/hooks bro? @rikyrickworld ... hectic. I thought you loved me. Smh,” he said.

As he engaged with his followers, AKA explained that he was impressed by Riky's ability to stay relevant in the music industry by dropping one great summer banger each year.