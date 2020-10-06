Master KG says late Bojo Mujo influenced his music: That’s my legend

Master KG has praised the late Limpopo-born musician Bojo Mujo for his huge influence on his music after a Twitter comedian tried to mock the Jerusalema hitmaker about his voice being used on one of Bojo Mujo's songs.

The Twitter comedian picked up that Master KG is a big fan of Bojo. He then made a joke about how Master Kg had to have been the voice of a crying baby featured in one of Bojo's biggest songs in the early 2000s.

Instead of clapping back, Master KG used the tweet to sing the late Bojo's praises. and thanked him for being his inspiration.

“Lol. That's my legend. My inspiration comes from him. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.