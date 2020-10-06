Master KG says late Bojo Mujo influenced his music: That’s my legend
Master KG has praised the late Limpopo-born musician Bojo Mujo for his huge influence on his music after a Twitter comedian tried to mock the Jerusalema hitmaker about his voice being used on one of Bojo Mujo's songs.
The Twitter comedian picked up that Master KG is a big fan of Bojo. He then made a joke about how Master Kg had to have been the voice of a crying baby featured in one of Bojo's biggest songs in the early 2000s.
Instead of clapping back, Master KG used the tweet to sing the late Bojo's praises. and thanked him for being his inspiration.
“Lol. That's my legend. My inspiration comes from him. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
Talking to TshisaLIVE just after the world caught the Jerusalema bug earlier this year, Master KG expressed his deep love for the late musician, and revealed how much Bojo inspired and continues to inspire him.
“My music is influenced by the late Bojo Mujo, I really loved Bojo Mujo and I still love him. I follow his music and I still listen to his records even though he's no longer in this world. He's really a big inspiration for me,” he told TshisaLIVE in a recently produced podcast.
Bojo, real name Jacki Lehlake, was born in Modimolle in Limpopo.
He took over the airwaves in the early 2000s, and became an instant superstar after the release of his debut album Shiwelele in 2003 and the house remix he made of Craig David's 2007 hit Summer.
Bojo died following respiratory failure in 2015, aged 36.
Ma2000s may know nothing about the legend that is Bojo, but ask the 1980s and 1990s kids and they'll definitely have stories to tell.
