WATCH | Cassper Nyovest lifts the lid on battling Covid-19 on 'Ebro Show'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about contracting Covid-19 after adhering to all the safety regulations.

The rapper lifted the lid on his experience of having the coronavirus while making a virtual guest appearance on US radio personality Kojo Ebro's show on Monday night.

While speaking all things music and the concept of his new album, A.M. N (Any Minute Now), Cassper detailed how he contracted the virus.

“At first it was a scary part where we stayed home and then I started training. I'm training for this boxing fight. The training was hectic and just at the peak of my fitness, I contracted Covid-19.

“The weirdest thing is everybody was social distancing and everything that we're told to do, but somehow I caught it. If I wasn't called by the person who contracted it, I wouldn't have known. I just had a little headache, I thought it was from sparring. I thought someone hit my head too hard. I went and got tested and I found out I was positive .”