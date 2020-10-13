TshisaLIVE

Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump

13 October 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Manaka Ranaka is expecting her third child.
Manaka Ranaka is expecting her third child.
Image: Instagram/ Manaka Ranaka

Generation: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is just weeks away from welcoming her third child.

Manaka is preparing to be a mother again and is set to take a break from life on set and go on maternity leave.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Manaka said she was looking forward to becoming a mother again but having a child was nothing new to her.

“It's the same feeling I felt when I had two of my daughters, so this experience is nothing new. People have been saying they hope I'm carrying a boy, but we'll see.

“I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don't care if it's a boy or girl, as long as it's not an animal.”

Though Manaka hasn't posted pictures of her baby bump on her social media platforms, on Monday her friends and family gathered to celebrate her being in the industry for the past 20 years.

Here is a sneak peek at Manaka's baby bump in some of the pictures shared by Letoya Makhene's bae Lebo Keswa on Instagram.

MORE

Manaka Ranaka on women 'prostituting' themselves for support from men

“I can’t stand girls that feel entitled to other kids’ money.”
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I'd rather be a single mother' - Manaka Ranaka causes a stir with 'patriarchy' post

"It's your culture, your choice. But mina I won't and you shouldn't blame me for [not] accepting patriarchy and its ways."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

The star claims white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

5 celebs who have sent love to Letoya Makhene and her new bae

These celeb are happy that Letoya and Lebohang can finally freely express their love for each other.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X