Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump

Generation: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka is just weeks away from welcoming her third child.

Manaka is preparing to be a mother again and is set to take a break from life on set and go on maternity leave.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Manaka said she was looking forward to becoming a mother again but having a child was nothing new to her.

“It's the same feeling I felt when I had two of my daughters, so this experience is nothing new. People have been saying they hope I'm carrying a boy, but we'll see.

“I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don't care if it's a boy or girl, as long as it's not an animal.”

Though Manaka hasn't posted pictures of her baby bump on her social media platforms, on Monday her friends and family gathered to celebrate her being in the industry for the past 20 years.

Here is a sneak peek at Manaka's baby bump in some of the pictures shared by Letoya Makhene's bae Lebo Keswa on Instagram.