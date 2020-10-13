TshisaLIVE

Gerry Elsdon on backlash over ‘homophobic’ comments: 'Lord, I stand on and by your Word'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 October 2020 - 10:09
Media personality and pastor Gerry Elsdon was dragged for comments that many regarded to be 'homophobic' on Phat Joe's show, 'Cheeky Palate'.
Image: Instagram/Gerry Elsdon

Media personality and pastor Gerry Elsdon (nee Rantseli) has broken her silence as tweeps continue to drag her on Twitter for comments she made on Phat Joe's latest show, Cheeky Palate, that relate to the Bible's “stance” on homosexuality.

Gerry was dragged for comments that many interpreted as "homophobic" on the first episode of the 1Magic show when she voiced her opinion regarding what the Bible says about homosexuality, and her interpretation and application thereof.

The controversial show saw the host bring up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.

After having kept mum as Mzansi, and especially members and supporters of the LGBTQI+ community, dragged her and the show to filth, Gerry broke her silence in a recent Instagram post.

Posting a picture of herself wearing her clerical collar, Gerry said she would not waver as the word of God remains her pillar.

“Lord, I stand on and by your Word. And I stand on your promises,” she began.

Gerry went on to quote a Bible scripture from the book of Romans. The scripture speaks about one not being ashamed of the gospel of Christ.

“And with a joyful heart I honour you as I openly declare Romans 1:6, I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.”

Speaking on the show about how the Bible was clear about homosexuality being a sin, Gerry said the scriptures did not compromise, but added that a Christian's first commandment, despite the “clear” anti-homosexual stance, was to love.

“It is in the Bible. It is the word of God. The word is very specific. I know people argue about “is the Bible the word of God and ancient scriptures and, and?

“The reality of the word of God is that it has been proved, researched and approved as ancient scripture, and also disapproved by many over many centuries. People love to disapprove the word of God. The bottom line is that the word of God is very clear that homosexuality is a sin,” she said.

