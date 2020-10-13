IN MEMES | Fans feel that 'Gomora' let go of Mohato way too soon

Fans of Gomora were left hanging on Friday after they watched Thati shoot the greedy Mohato twice but were hoping he would survive, and were heartbroken on Monday when Mohato died on Thati's lap.

Mohato aka MyLord (played by veteran actor Ernest Msibi) entered Gomora with a bang and immediately had fans hooked on his character with his unique kasi lingo and his 'never-die' gangster attitude. As fans got to see the Mohato the uncle, Mohato the brother to Gladys and Mohato the hilarious school security guard, they fell in love with the guy.

However, even as they fell in love with him, Mohato's fans knew that he was as greedy as they come and when they heard his plan to steal Sonto's money after their “regional” carjacking job, they knew that it wasn't going to end well.

One tweep did predict that it will end in tears, and indeed it did.

After having a stand-off with guns pointed at each other, Thati finally gathered up enough courage to shoot Mohato. However, even after viewers saw this go down, they weren't anticipating that the guy would die, but he did.

Not only are they still in denial but they really can't understand why Gomora had to let go of that character so quickly. Most fans agree that Mohato brought the necessary spice to the story and they feel he still had a lot more to offer.

“I can't believe Mohato the Brigado aka MyLord is gone. I mean, he just got here mos,” one tweep said.

Here are the other reactions: