Lvovo says 'black people are damaged' & 'love people who hate them'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 October 2020 - 15:00
Lvovo says black people in SA need to catch a wake up.
Image: Via L'vovo's Instagram

Musician Lvovo is fed up with the mentality of his fellow black people, who he says must be suffering from some kind of “mental damage” to love people who hate them.

The TL was left shook by the recently “woke” kwaito musician when he replied to a tweet in which the tweep was expressing her disappointment in some black people's mindset.

In his response the musician said: “Black people are damaged mentally! There is nothing they love more than the people who hate them!”

This isn't the first time Lvovo has weighed in on the topic. He's said in the past that the love may be blinding his people from radically equalising the field as far as the economy is concerned.

In one of his latest Twitter threads, Lvovo explained that he had a big issue with inequality, and that he recently observed that the root of racism and ill treatment was money, which black people don't have.

Racism stems from money! If you are poor you will always be subjected to ill treatment. If you win the economic war you have won the race war! Our people should leave everything else and fight for economic freedom — that's where true liberation resides!”

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker went on to share how his perspective on socio-economic and political matters in SA changed drastically over the past few years. He said he realised that being a passive observer was not going to help change the situation.

He said life taught him lessons that helped him let go of the arrogance he used to have by thinking individual success meant more than collective success.

“I used to be arrogant. Life taught me very good lessons. Everything I thought was 'it' or mattered to me suddenly disappeared.”

“I see success differently now! There are more important things than just having more money for myself. Success means nothing if my brothers and sisters are poor!” Lvovo said.

Read his full thread below.

