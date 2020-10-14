Lvovo says 'black people are damaged' & 'love people who hate them'

Musician Lvovo is fed up with the mentality of his fellow black people, who he says must be suffering from some kind of “mental damage” to love people who hate them.

The TL was left shook by the recently “woke” kwaito musician when he replied to a tweet in which the tweep was expressing her disappointment in some black people's mindset.

In his response the musician said: “Black people are damaged mentally! There is nothing they love more than the people who hate them!”