TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | 'I’m not a politician but I’m raising my voice': Why L’vovo is speaking out

21 August 2020 - 07:00
L'vovo Derrango has decided to use his social media channels to raise important issues.
L'vovo Derrango has decided to use his social media channels to raise important issues.
Image: Instagram/ Lvovo

Kwaito veteran L'vovo Derrango has recently made it his mission to use his platforms to help “voiceless” South Africans, by advocating for them on issues that are close to his heart.

Even though he’s been active on social media for a while, a few month of lockdown nudged L'vovo in the right direction. It dawned on him that his social media platform could help bring about change that matters.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, L'vovo said he was merely doing his part.

Here is what he had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

“It’s mistake [if people think that] I’m not into politics, but I’m raising things that are affecting us as South Africans. I’m not a politician and I will never be a politician, but I’m raising my voice,” he said.

“I am the voice to the voiceless. There are people that can’t speak, and if we don’t [raise] our voices to the president or to the nation, they will think we are fine with everything that is happening, and they will just carry on.

“There is nothing wrong with voicing your opinions. If people wanna sponsor you they will sponsor you and if they don’t want to sponsor you, they won’t - but your voice must and will be heard.

“We need to not sugar-coat things. We need to be straightforward with the people and, for me, what you see is what you [get]. So for me, if you want to sponsor me, you must expect that I will be voicing my [views] . If I’m not happy with something, I’ll say [it].”

L'vovo also spoke candidly about how lockdown has affected him. Listen to the full podcast below.

READ MORE:

Lvovo: The debt black people get into for funerals must end in 2020

Lvovo thinks SA should stick with the Covid-19 way of funerals after the pandemic.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lvovo slams flashy coffins: Stupid South Africans can really buy this

Do you think Lvovo is right?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

L'vovo calls on Thulas Nxesi to help South Africans 'worried about jobs'

The minister's name trended on social media, as Twitter users called on him to address the rising levels of unemployment
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Gail Mabalane hits back at bikini haters: “OK so Jesus does not approve ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X