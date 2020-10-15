TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho: ‘Afrikaans in 2020? I need some balancing please'

15 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Ayanda Borotho doesn't understand why pupils are still taught in Afrikaans.
Actress Ayanda Borotho doesn't understand why pupils are still taught in Afrikaans.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho doesn't understand why her children failed their school term based on failing Afrikaans.

The actress shared her views in a video on Instagram.  

"I feel trapped, I feel imposed on, I feel somewhat despondent and defeated because in this day and age in 2020 we are still having the conversation about Afrikaans being taught at schools.

“My children speak Sesotho and isiZulu properly ... English they manage and in fact when it comes to the curriculum as a language they do well in it for people who have been fully exposed to the language [English] about a year ago. They get Cs and Bs.”

She added how puzzled she was that her children failed their term even after doing well in other subjects.

“Yet, here's a language which is a fourth language, you fail my children because they failed Afrikaans? And you fail them, having aced maths, having aced other subjects ... you fail my children on the basis of failing Afrikaans as a second language?”

Ayanda added that the school her children attends does not give an option to have her children taught in Sesotho, isiZulu or other indigenous languages.

“If I say to you, test these boys in Sesotho, test them in isiZulu, they will ace that because that is their language. So, here's what I want to know ... why must I invest 12 years of my children's school life in a language that is no benefit to them or me?”

The actress went on to claim that Afrikaans will not give her children access to the global stage, nor will it open doors for them. She also asked the government to look into the teaching systems.

“Why is this language being imposed on us and our children? Why don't we have options at schools?” 

READ MORE

Ayanda Borotho: ‘Stop shrinking yourself to fit into seasons you have outgrown’

Ayanda Borotho always hits right on the mark!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ayanda Borotho dishes some advice: Popularity is not a substitute for character

Ayanda has urged people to be careful of who they allow to have "access" to them.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela remembered on what would have been her 84th birthday - 'She was an icon'

South Africans celebrated the life of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and her contribution to the fight for freedom on what would have ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘He did not take their land’ - Ayanda Borotho defends Shaka Zulu’s legacy

Ayanda gave a young history lesson on Shaka Zulu.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X