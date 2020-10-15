Here's why Cassper Nyovest won't sign more artists soon
'Maybe producers, but not artists any time soon. I just wanna be an artist for the next few years'
Rapper Cassper Nyovest plans to continue being an artist before he decides to sign more artists under his record label, Family Tree.
The rapper revealed he would rather have producers in his stable than sign new artists.
Mufasa shared his plans during a conversation with a tweep who asked whether he was signing any new talent.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker made it clear his interests were to push being an artist for the next few years, and made mention that Nadia Nakai was loyal and hard-working and doesn't wait on Cassper when it comes to her music.
Maybe producers but not artist anytime soon. I just wanna be an artist for the next few years. Nadia the only one cause she loyal and she a hard worker who dont wait on me. My studio is almost done so ima be labbing out with a few producers and artists soon. https://t.co/JBetzS5XSV— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 13, 2020
Cassper also set the record straight with a tweep who said Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, who is Kwesta's former manager and business partner, claimed Nadia was no longer with Family Tree.
In parts of his reply to the tweep, Cassper said Nota "lied all day and y'all give him an ear".
"He told that American lady he sold one million copies live on the timeline and y'all still gave him an ear. He is not well and I hope he can beat his condition in the end. It's scary to witness."
Nota lies all day and yall give him an ear still. I don't understand how. He told that American lady he sold 1 million copies live on the timeline and yall still gave him and ear. He is not well and I hope he can beat his condition in the end. It's scary to witness.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 13, 2020
In October last year, Cassper spilled tea on the future of Family Tree, reiterating that he was not looking for an artist.
Mufasa revealed the label was focusing on recruiting producers and engineers before taking on musicians.
“I'm going to hire producers and engineers first. I wanna work with new talent who produce and engineer. Nobody ever gives them a solid shot,” Cass said.
He said artists can sometimes be tiring, but he may be convinced to take on new talent if he meets someone who blows him away.
“Di artist tsone dia lapisa. Just me and Nadia for now. Maybe I'll meet someone who might change my mind.”