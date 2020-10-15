TshisaLIVE

Here's why Cassper Nyovest won't sign more artists soon

'Maybe producers, but not artists any time soon. I just wanna be an artist for the next few years'

15 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest plans to give fans more hits before he signs more artists to his stable.
Cassper Nyovest plans to give fans more hits before he signs more artists to his stable.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest plans to continue being an artist before he decides to sign more artists under his record label, Family Tree.

The rapper revealed he would rather have producers in his stable than sign new artists. 

Mufasa shared his plans during a conversation with a tweep who asked whether he was signing any new talent. 

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker made it clear his interests were to push being an artist for the next few years, and made mention that Nadia Nakai was loyal and hard-working and doesn't wait on Cassper when it comes to her music.

Cassper also set the record straight with a tweep who said Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, who is Kwesta's former manager and business partner, claimed Nadia was no longer with Family Tree. 

In parts of his reply to the tweep, Cassper said Nota "lied all day and y'all give him an ear". 

"He told that American lady he sold one million copies live on the timeline and y'all still gave him an ear. He is not well and I hope he can beat his condition in the end. It's scary to witness."

In October last year, Cassper spilled tea on the future of Family Tree, reiterating that he was not looking for an artist. 

Mufasa revealed the label was focusing on recruiting producers and engineers before taking on musicians.

“I'm going to hire producers and engineers first. I wanna work with new talent who produce and engineer. Nobody ever gives them a solid shot,” Cass said.

He said  artists can sometimes be tiring, but he may be convinced to take on new talent if he meets someone who blows him away.

“Di artist tsone dia lapisa. Just me and Nadia for now. Maybe I'll meet someone who might change my mind.”

Costa vs Cass: DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper Nyovest amid claims he 'overlooked his success'

Cassper Nyovest says he didn't catch feelings from DJ Speedsta overlooking his album.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Cassper reveals he & Thobeka planned baby Simba in the DMs & slams opinions about it

Gosh! I guess it really does go down in the DMs huh?!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LOL! Natasha Thahane shut down a tweleb so hard, tweeps comforted him with Cassper’s lyrics

It all ended in tears for Natasha Thahane's admirer.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest says he owes his success to prayer and hard work

If you wanna "win" like Cass ... he's shared his "how-to" secret...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X