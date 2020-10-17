Kwesta pens sweetest birthday note to wife Yolanda & daughter Khai

Rapper Kwesta recently celebrated the birthdays of his leading ladies, wife Yolanda Vilakazi and daughter Khai Vilakazi, with the sweetest messages, and we couldn't help but indulge in the Vilakazi family celebration.

Sharing your birthday with your mom must be cool, right? There is a guaranteed classy jol annually, especially if your mom is media personality Yolanda, wife of artist Kwesta, which is super-cool for Khai.

Yolanda turned 30 and Khai turned eight.

The star gushed about his two ladies and the fourth Vilakazi as Yolanda is pregnant.

Kwesta took to Instagram to celebrate the special family celebration and used his writing skills to pen a poetic and heartfelt shout out. He also compared his relationship with Yolanda to being a hitmaker in the studio.

“We’ve been collaborating for 10 years now and not a day went by that you weren’t fighting for our master rights. We danced through a rocky 2020 knowing we have another special song on the way,” wrote Kwesta.