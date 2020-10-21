Zodwa hits back at people saying she’ll 'change anything on her body for money'

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu went from home made “beauty enhancement” remedies to promoting all sorts of cosmetic surgery, which has garnered criticism from some fans.

Zodwa recently got tongues wagging after she shared a paid post to change her “signature” short hairstyle to a huge Afro, with some fans complaining that money was making her change.

Lockdown forced artists and dancers, including Zodwa, to look at finding other ways to make money.

While Zodwa hasn't made it secret that she's a woman “after her money”, it appears some of her fans are afraid she's diluting her identity just to secure the bag.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa addressed her fans.

“I use what I have and what I have is my body, my face, my hair, my dancing and the fact that people love me, no matter what others say about me.

“I get paid to share my experiences of some of these things and people can't accuse me of 'changing who I am' because I am still the same old Zodwa they know and love. I just have a new hairstyle, which everyone does every now and then. The difference between us is that I get paid,” she said.

The dancer has used her brand to create partnerships with the most unlikely brands.

From an aesthetics clinic to a haircare brand, Zodwa has made sure she isn't predictable when it comes to her money moves, but the one thing she's always sure of is that whatever she does brings in the cash!