Tweeps suggest Prince Kaybee should ask Black Coffee to buy him R14k tyres

23 October 2020 - 18:00
Prince Kaybee served sarcasm in bucket loads on the TL.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee decided to entertain the sarcasm that filled his TL when a tweep suggested he ask DJ Black Coffee to help him buy a pair of racing tyres worth almost R15k. 

Everyone knows Kaybee has a love for fast cars and has been eyeing a slick set of tyres.

“M*er, semi-slicks are not your mom!” the Hosh hitmaker captioned a snap of the tyres. 

A Twitter user took the opportunity to joke about how the star should ask TL rival Black Coffee to buy his new racing gear. In true Prince Kaybee style, he responded with bucket loads of sarcasm. 

“Lol, plus I’m broke af,” replied Prince Kaybee.

This after a battle of the egos on Twitter between Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee a few weeks ago over who has more listens across music streaming platforms. 

It all went down after Prince Kaybee claimed  he had more people listening to his music than the international DJ, but later u-turned on his comments to clarify exactly what he meant by the comment.

“I didn't say I’m bigger than him, I said Rremino (my album) did over 150 million streams which makes it the biggest selling house music album since 2019. Please stop creating stories,” said Prince Kaybee.

TshisaLIVE
13 hours ago

