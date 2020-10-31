Lasizwe's back in the market but only for 'situationships' not relationships!
“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship,” says Lasizwe, who is back in the dating pool!
Internet sensation Lasizwe says he's ready to start playing the dating game but serious relationships aren't the first thing that come to mind!
2020 has been a rollercoaster for our fave Lasizwe: From the loss of his dad and the fiasco that followed his reality TV show Fake It 'Til You Make It on MTV, the comedian has gone through it all — almost.
With a lot of boxes ticked for the star, he feels it's time to focus on his personal life — in the romantic department, to be exact.
The TV personality took to Twitter this week with an update about his romantic interests. He said he is down for a casual relationship because those are his speciality.
“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward.
“Basically, I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,” wrote Lasizwe.
I have come to conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 27, 2020
Basically I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and The best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship
Looks like the young man is just trying to avoid mjolo drama.
Since the unconfirmed dating rumours with Skeem Saam actor Cedric Fourie, Lasizwe has remained single in the public eye.
Relationships seem to be on the brain for the Youtuber because he followed his train of thought on Twitter with a story about his bestie getting back together with his ex.
“Yazi I remember a friend of mine telling me to stay away from his ex because he is bad news and it will all end in tears!
“Kanti my friend was just finessing me so he could go back to his ex. They happily in a relationship right now. So happy for them,” said Lasizwe.
Yazi I am remember a friend of mine telling me to stay away from his ex because he is bad news and it will all end in tears!— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 28, 2020
Kanti my friend was just finessing me so he could go back to his ex
They happily in a relationship right now
So happy for them. pic.twitter.com/EhTCWvA3fW
We can't be the only ones who sense some sourness in that, “So happy for them” part of that story ...