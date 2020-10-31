Lasizwe's back in the market but only for 'situationships' not relationships!

Internet sensation Lasizwe says he's ready to start playing the dating game but serious relationships aren't the first thing that come to mind!

2020 has been a rollercoaster for our fave Lasizwe: From the loss of his dad and the fiasco that followed his reality TV show Fake It 'Til You Make It on MTV, the comedian has gone through it all — almost.

With a lot of boxes ticked for the star, he feels it's time to focus on his personal life — in the romantic department, to be exact.

The TV personality took to Twitter this week with an update about his romantic interests. He said he is down for a casual relationship because those are his speciality.

“I have come to the conclusion that I want a situationship and not a relationship going forward.

“Basically, I am here for a good time not a long time because I excel with flying colours in a situationship and the best part is the trading hours set up that comes with a situationship,” wrote Lasizwe.