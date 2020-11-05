Shauwn Mkhize reveals she made her first million at just 21
Shauwn recently hit a milestone of 1 million followers on her year-old Instagram account and to celebrate she used the opportunity to share how she made her first million. Taking to Instagram, she posted a snap of herself in a gorgeous suit and let it be known that a million bucks was nothing new to her.
In the post, MamMkhize referred to the feeling as the same feeling she had when she made her first million rand at the tender age of 21 — the only difference was that she did not want the money to leave her account.
“Then she goes and puts on a power suit ... two of six cause this has brought back memories and reminds me when I made my first R1m.
“Now, not in followers, the feeling was the same except that I didn’t want it to leave my [bank] account ... mind you, I was only 21 years old.”
Though she's in a celebratory mood regarding her Instagram “1 million followers” milestone, last month Shauwn's company was issued with a final liquidation order by the high court in Pretoria.
The application was brought by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for outstanding debts which totalled about R204m.
Sars welcomed the judgment against Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance & Transport Service. Sars stated its right to liquidate a taxpayer when an assessment is under appeal.
Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance & Transport was provisionally placed in liquidation in 2018, until the court issued a final liquidation order against the company, which it appealed.
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter welcomed the judgment and expressed Sars' commitment to enforcing compliance against taxpayers who abuse the legal process to avoid their obligations.
“Sars will act within the law and will pursue without fear or favour any taxpayer who is bent on evading their legal obligations.”
TimesLIVE