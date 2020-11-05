Shauwn Mkhize reveals she made her first million at just 21

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has lifted the lid on making her first million at the age of 21.

Shauwn recently hit a milestone of 1 million followers on her year-old Instagram account and to celebrate she used the opportunity to share how she made her first million. Taking to Instagram, she posted a snap of herself in a gorgeous suit and let it be known that a million bucks was nothing new to her.

In the post, MamMkhize referred to the feeling as the same feeling she had when she made her first million rand at the tender age of 21 — the only difference was that she did not want the money to leave her account.

“Then she goes and puts on a power suit ... two of six cause this has brought back memories and reminds me when I made my first R1m.

“Now, not in followers, the feeling was the same except that I didn’t want it to leave my [bank] account ... mind you, I was only 21 years old.”