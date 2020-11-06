Bonang says she’s only signing women to her new ‘label’

Bonang 'Queen B' Matheba has revealed that she will only be signing women to her record label and it was the battle of the sexes outchea in B's replies!

Sometime last year when life was much simpler, SA's very own Queen B announced that she wanted to start a record label but said her friends thought the idea was a little crazy.

The idea had tongues wagging with even artist Gigi Lamayne weighing in, saying that it would wonderful to see more women at CEO level in the music recording business.

Fast forward to 2020: Though the chat may have died down on Bonang's side, that didn't stop fans from bringing it up again during the lockdown.

After the star tweeted about her excitement for the festive period, a tweep stepped in to remind Bonang of her promise from months ago. He said that he hopes Bonang can sign him to her label.

However, the star is all about girl power saying that her label is only for the ladies.

“I'm signing girls only,” Bonang tweeted.