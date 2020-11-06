TshisaLIVE

Bonang says she’s only signing women to her new ‘label’

06 November 2020 - 06:00
Bonang Matheba says she only signs women to her label.
Image: Twitter/Bonang

Bonang 'Queen B' Matheba has revealed that she will only be signing women to her record label and it was the battle of the sexes outchea in B's replies!

Sometime last year when life was much simpler, SA's very own Queen B announced that she wanted to start a record label but said her friends thought the idea was a little crazy.

The idea had tongues wagging with even artist Gigi Lamayne weighing in, saying that it would wonderful to see more women at CEO level in the music recording business.

Fast forward to 2020: Though the chat may have died down on Bonang's side, that didn't stop fans from bringing it up again during the lockdown.

After the star tweeted about her excitement for the festive period, a tweep stepped in to remind Bonang of her promise from months ago. He said that he hopes Bonang can sign him to her label.

However, the star is all about girl power saying that her label is only for the ladies.

“I'm signing girls only,” Bonang tweeted.

Though the men of the B-Force weren't too happy with the news, women across Mzansi are excited at the prospect of breaking through in such a male-dominated industry. Have a look for yourselves:

In the last few years Bonang has been building her brand as a businesswoman. With the success of her House of BNG MCC products, it's no wonder she is looking to expand her BNG empire!

Recently, the star released a new range of sparkling wines in a can, BNG Nectar. Our Queen B has been basking in her victory after taking her MCC range international with the first stop Botswana.

Maybe B will surprise us and dabble in the music game!

