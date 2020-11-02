Bonang reacts to friend Toke Makinwa opening up about her Covid-19 experience

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, almost knows someone who has or has had contracted the deadly disease.

Nigerian media personality and businesswoman Toke Makinwa has opened up about her Covid-19 journey.

Toke, who is also media personality Bonang Matheba's friend, took to Instagram and revealed the reason why she had been missing in action.

She explained it was due to not feeling well, lifting the lid that she tested positive for Covid-19.

Calling it a “not great experience”, Toke said that she had symptoms such as loss of smell and getting tired easily.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 and my experience wasn’t great [I mean it’s Covid-19]. Shooting this vlog was a lot as I am not a 100% yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.”

Toke went on to state how real Covid-19 is, warning people of a second wave of the deadly pandemic.

She said she didn't know where she caught the virus or from whom.

“Covid-19 is real guys. There is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing.

“Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to. The whole thing is a mess.”

Toke said she was sharing her experience on the vlog as the road to recovery is “a lot”.

“I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what.”