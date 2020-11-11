SA celebs react to DA’s take on the Brackenfell High School clashes

Dineo Langa, Anele Mdoda, Kuli Roberts and Nina Hastie are among the celebrities who have hit out at the DA for “failing to address” the real issue regarding the clashes that took place at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town.

This after tension erupted between white parents and EFF members who gathered to protest against alleged racism at the school.

On Monday, EFF members arrived at the school after reports that some parents held a social event that was attended only by white pupils.

The school has 250 matric pupils, but only 78 — all white — attended the matric gathering which organisers, the school, and the Western Cape education department told Sunday Times Daily was a private event.

The protests turned ugly when violent clashes erupted between EFF members and residents.

Parents confronted the EFF protesters and a fight broke out. Pictures and videos of the violence were circulated on social media, leading many to share their outrage on the matter.

When addressing the issue, the ruling party in Western Cape, the DA, took to Twitter, to “condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing threatening attempts by the EFF to bend society to its will by interfering where it has absolutely no business to be”.