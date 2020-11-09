SAHRC condemns Brackenfell clashes but is disappointed at allegations

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the violence that erupted outside Brackenfell High School, in the Western Cape, on Monday.

Riot police were called as EFF supporters clashed with parents in the wake of an all-white matric party in October. At least one person was arrested.

In a statement on Monday evening the SAHRC said:

“We have seen on news media the eruption of a violent confrontation between people said to be parents of learners at the school and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside the school premises. These unfortunate events follow reports that two teachers from the school attended a private matric function, which only included white learners and their parents.

“The commission is deeply disappointed by the violence as well as the allegations that preceded it. The SAHRC is shocked to learn that in this day and age a racially segregated private event was held for matric learners from the school. More disappointingly, is the fact that this event was attended by their parents and two teachers from the school.

“The alleged holding of a 'whites only' event, if true, is also strongly condemned. No-one should be allowed to bring back racial segregation to this country. The deep racial divisions of South Africa’s apartheid and colonial past cannot be healed while children are socialised separately on the basis of race and thus, as a nation, we will never be able to forge a South Africa where all are equal, free and are treated with dignity.

“The commission condemns the violence, especially as it occurred in full view of young people who should be preparing and dedicating themselves for end-of-year examinations that are expected to be difficult due to the interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.