'What’s this about snakes?’ - Pearl Modiadie, DJ Fresh & Cassper poke fun at celeb 'witchcraft' claims

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 November 2020 - 11:08
DJ fresh cheekily posted a picture of himself with a snake after Jackie's claims.
Image: Via DJ Fresh Twitter.

Metro FM DJ Pearl Modiadie has joined several other celebs in poking fun at claims that some of Mzansi's most famous use “dark magic” to achieve their success.

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse had the streets in a mess this week when she accused some in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to get ahead.

“I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie told her followers in an an IGTV Live video.

While many were taken aback by the claims, Pearl took to Twitter to post a snap of herself with a snake around her neck.

“What's this about snakes?" she asked.

She reassured fans that it was a throwback snap of her on a trip to Bali three years ago, and then deleted the posts.

LISTEN | Traditional healer 'backs' Jackie Phamotse’s claim that celebs use ‘dark magic’ to get wealth

DJ Fresh also joined in the fun, posting a pic of himself holding a snake. Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a throwback video of his bestie Carpo freaking out while holding a snake.

Reality show star TT Mbha couldn't resist posting a snap of his own adventures with a snake.

Jackie Phamotse believes celebs use 'dark magic' to accumulate wealth

Wait, what? Jackie Phamotse believes your faves use "black magic" to get their riches!
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
