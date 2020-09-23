Jackie Phamotse shook by pregnancy questions from strangers: It’s so rude to even ask

Author and activist Jackie Phamotse has lashed out against strangers bombarding her with personal questions, including if she is expecting a bundle of joy.

The author used her Twitter to set the record straight and to tell tweeps to learn to mind their own business.

“Guys I’m not pregnant! Come on man. It’s so rude to even ask! Yes, I share so much but come on. My womb is still my business,” she said.

Jackie encouraged people to rather read her books for entertainment if they are bored as opposed to asking deeply personal questions.

“You should focus on actually reading my books. They are far more interesting. My private life will remain private until I’m ready to share.”