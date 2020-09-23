Jackie Phamotse shook by pregnancy questions from strangers: It’s so rude to even ask
Author and activist Jackie Phamotse has lashed out against strangers bombarding her with personal questions, including if she is expecting a bundle of joy.
The author used her Twitter to set the record straight and to tell tweeps to learn to mind their own business.
“Guys I’m not pregnant! Come on man. It’s so rude to even ask! Yes, I share so much but come on. My womb is still my business,” she said.
Jackie encouraged people to rather read her books for entertainment if they are bored as opposed to asking deeply personal questions.
“You should focus on actually reading my books. They are far more interesting. My private life will remain private until I’m ready to share.”
Jackie isn't the only one who has had to shut down pregnancy rumours due to assumptions. Minnie Dlamini-Jones (before she actually fell pregnant) also had to shut down the rumour mill last year.
“We also need to be cognisant of how insensitive it is to speculate about pregnancy. You don’t know my journey or what I’ve been through or go through. Let’s just think before we tweet, please,” she said at the time.
Ntsiki Mazwai also took to Twitter to let Jackie know she ain't alone as she apparently always gets "pregnancy questions” whenever she gains a bit of weight.
Even though she has the summer body most people can only dream of, Jackie is working on getting a hotter version of her already hot body.
“Committed to 60 power days and this is day 15! I’m emotionally drained! But I’m pushing! Only forcing on what makes me happy. I know my goals so here we go! #jackiex60days”