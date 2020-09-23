TshisaLIVE

Jackie Phamotse shook by pregnancy questions from strangers: It’s so rude to even ask

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 September 2020 - 07:00
Jackie Phamotse says her life is private unless she decide to share.
Jackie Phamotse says her life is private unless she decide to share.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Author and activist Jackie Phamotse has lashed out against strangers bombarding her with personal questions, including if she is expecting a bundle of joy. 

The author used her Twitter to set the record straight and to tell tweeps to learn to mind their own business.

Guys I’m not pregnant! Come on man. It’s so rude to even ask! Yes, I share so much but come on. My womb is still my business,” she said.

Jackie encouraged people to rather read her books for entertainment if they are bored as opposed to asking deeply personal questions.

“You should focus on actually reading my books. They are far more interesting. My private life will remain private until I’m ready to share.”

Jackie isn't the only one who has had to shut down pregnancy rumours due to assumptions. Minnie Dlamini-Jones (before she actually fell pregnant) also had to shut down the rumour mill last year.

We also need to be cognisant of how insensitive it is to speculate about pregnancy. You don’t know my journey or what I’ve been through or go through. Let’s just think before we tweet, please,” she said at the time.

Ntsiki Mazwai also took to Twitter to let Jackie know she ain't alone as she apparently always gets "pregnancy questions” whenever she gains a bit of weight.

Even though she has the summer body most people can only dream of, Jackie is working on getting a hotter version of her already hot body.

Committed to 60 power days and this is day 15! I’m emotionally drained! But I’m pushing! Only forcing on what makes me happy. I know my goals so here we go! #jackiex60days

'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange

Phori got slammed for his clapback.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Jackie Phamotse reflects on miscarriage: I’ll never forget

Author Jackie Phamotse will never forget the day she lost her son
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Lerato K and other celebs weigh in on human trafficking in SA

Human trafficking of women and children in South Africa must not be ignored.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Herman Mashaba adds his support for Lvovo’s idea for a public meeting on human trafficking

"Phumani ku Gov manje because y'all gonna keep begging until y'all lose all your brothers and sisters!"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. A groom named Mandela & a 9-year engagement left #YPTMM fans shook! TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X