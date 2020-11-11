'That guy gave us Amakipkip swag & tippy toes' - Mzansi defends Da L.E.S
Even Riky Rick jumped on to give the man his flowers
The TL woke up ready to go to war for rapper Da L.E.S after a tweep tried to undermine the impact the rapper has had on the modern day SA hip hop landscape.
The conversation was sparked after a tweep — possibly attempting to diss the Tippy Toes hitmaker — took to the TL to ask tweeps what the rapper gave to Mzansi and the music industry as a whole.
Setting the TL on fire with “Let's be honest, what did Da L.E.S give us?!?", the tweep was not ready for the responses he received that warned him that coming for Da L.E.S was a bad idea.
Instead of dissing Da L.E.S, the troll's tweet focused the spotlight on the rapper and resulted in people giving him his flowers.
Part of the long list of things mentioned was the revolutionary Jozi group that gave Mzansi fire songs like Muthaland and What's With Da Attitude?
Others mentioned the iconic Tippy Toes song that ama2000 may not even know, but everyone else knows how big a hit that song was.
Some fans went as far as mentioning what the rapper did for the “Amakipkip” brand which became a major craze amongst 1990s kids, and not forgetting the All White party the rapper popularised.
Soon enough, Da L.E.S landed on the trends list.
Even rapper Riky Rick had to jump on the trend to simply put it to the naysayers that Da L.E.S did “A LOT” for the game.
Here are the rest of the tweets defending the honour of Da L.E.S on the TL:
It's either— Mwezi ♀️🌕 (@ItsMe_Boipelo) November 10, 2020
1. you were born in the mid 2000s
2. you weren't aware of/plugged into SA's hip hop scene when Da Les came
3. you're fishing for likes, retweets and attention
But don't disrespect Da Les like that https://t.co/mYHhsYtL21
Alot indeed bt ppl hopped on hip hop nw coz ot trending neva understand da les was the first trapper la south africa🤞— Thabo Phatela (@PhatelaThabo) November 10, 2020
He legit made us go wild over Amakip Kip t-shirts— IG: obakenism (@obacanism) November 10, 2020
Da Les is one of the curators of SA hip hop https://t.co/qi4ncx1jfg
These kids will never know about Ama Kip Kip😩😂 pic.twitter.com/Yrh6wFuIYp— Allanio Mhlanga 🇿🇼 (@allanio_m) November 11, 2020
Da Les gave us SA hip hop through his efforts with the group called Jozi. https://t.co/ee6oPVIb0a— Rabs (@LordOppih) November 10, 2020
I see a few folk attempt to trivialize Da LES’ impact on SA hip hop.— The Undefeated Tswana (@pabz_general) November 10, 2020
I don’t even hold it against you. You’re young and grew up in an era where it’s cool to be a mreppa. It wasn’t always so