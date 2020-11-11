'That guy gave us Amakipkip swag & tippy toes' - Mzansi defends Da L.E.S

The TL woke up ready to go to war for rapper Da L.E.S after a tweep tried to undermine the impact the rapper has had on the modern day SA hip hop landscape.

The conversation was sparked after a tweep — possibly attempting to diss the Tippy Toes hitmaker — took to the TL to ask tweeps what the rapper gave to Mzansi and the music industry as a whole.

Setting the TL on fire with “Let's be honest, what did Da L.E.S give us?!?", the tweep was not ready for the responses he received that warned him that coming for Da L.E.S was a bad idea.

Instead of dissing Da L.E.S, the troll's tweet focused the spotlight on the rapper and resulted in people giving him his flowers.

Part of the long list of things mentioned was the revolutionary Jozi group that gave Mzansi fire songs like Muthaland and What's With Da Attitude?

Others mentioned the iconic Tippy Toes song that ama2000 may not even know, but everyone else knows how big a hit that song was.

Some fans went as far as mentioning what the rapper did for the “Amakipkip” brand which became a major craze amongst 1990s kids, and not forgetting the All White party the rapper popularised.

Soon enough, Da L.E.S landed on the trends list.

Even rapper Riky Rick had to jump on the trend to simply put it to the naysayers that Da L.E.S did “A LOT” for the game.