WATCH | This reading lesson from Sbahle Mzizi is totally adorable!

Actress Ntando Duma and daughter Sbahle Mzizi took to Instagram with a reading lesson and Mzansi is so proud of her!

Ever since star child Sbahle showed her adorable star power on the TL, we can't get enough of the cuteness. Mommy Ntando shares every milestone and now the baby sensation has showed off her amazing reading skills.

On Instagram, the mommy-daughter duo read to their audience and it was the most adorable thing ever, like seriously!

Sbahle, just 3 years old, counted to 20 while reading a book. Rhythm City's Ntando Duma said her baby girl has impressive skills as reading has always been part of her life.

“People often compliment Sbahle on how smart she is and ask how I did it. I was lucky that I started reading to Sbahle since I was pregnant.”

She also had some #facts for fans to back up her parenting lessons. The star believes that learning starts in the womb.

“Babies who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary, as well as more advanced mathematical skills, than other kids their age. It is never too early to start reading for your baby,” wrote Ntando.