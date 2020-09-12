WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter preaching affirmations will leave you deep in the feels
Child star Sbahle Mzizi graced our screens again this week with mommy Ntando Duma, offering some adorable words of self-love.
Though parenthood is teaching your child how to be a human, sometimes our precious bundles of joys can teach us a thing or two. This week actress Ntando Duma's baby girl had a few lessons to remind us to love ourselves.
The pair took to Twitter with words of affirmation for fans and little Sbahle showed off her skills by reciting her short poem to get through the day.
“I am smart, I am beautiful; I am the light, I am leadership,” said Sbahle.
The video touched the heart of many fans, who shared how beautiful it was to Sbahle learning to affirm herself at such a young age.
Honestly, Ntando, you're doing an amazing job at being a mom. Present, participation in your child's growth, love. Some would say it should be standard but it's lacking out there. Blessings to you and your light❤ https://t.co/t18VcqsYSu— Naledi Mdyesha (@mdyesha) September 10, 2020
This is heart warming & incredible. Children, need affirmation, in fact people of all ages need it. Wonderful mothering here ❤️— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) September 10, 2020
Nxoooh leadership 💚🌻 pic.twitter.com/gzeF2lhRAr— T H O B I L E Ndebele-👑🌻 (@Thobile33764533) September 9, 2020
Sbahle rose to fame after a series of videos uploaded by Ntando across social media platforms got the internet screaming #TooCute.
The last few months for Instagram-sensation Sbahle have been about celebrating herself in all the best ways.
In June, the star celebrated her third birthday with a small family affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Instagram, Ntando said she wishes she could have had a celebration with more family and friends.