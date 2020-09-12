WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter preaching affirmations will leave you deep in the feels

Child star Sbahle Mzizi graced our screens again this week with mommy Ntando Duma, offering some adorable words of self-love.

Though parenthood is teaching your child how to be a human, sometimes our precious bundles of joys can teach us a thing or two. This week actress Ntando Duma's baby girl had a few lessons to remind us to love ourselves.

The pair took to Twitter with words of affirmation for fans and little Sbahle showed off her skills by reciting her short poem to get through the day.

“I am smart, I am beautiful; I am the light, I am leadership,” said Sbahle.