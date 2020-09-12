TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ntando Duma’s daughter preaching affirmations will leave you deep in the feels

12 September 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Ntando Duma's baby girl, Sbahle, is super cute.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi

Child star Sbahle Mzizi graced our screens again this week with mommy Ntando Duma, offering some adorable words of self-love.

Though parenthood is teaching your child how to be a human, sometimes our precious bundles of joys can teach us a thing or two. This week actress Ntando Duma's baby girl  had a few lessons to remind us to love ourselves.

The pair took to Twitter with words of affirmation for fans and little Sbahle showed off her skills by reciting her short poem to get through the day.

“I am smart, I am beautiful; I am the light, I am leadership,” said Sbahle.

The video touched the heart of many fans, who shared how beautiful it was to Sbahle learning to affirm herself at such a young age.

Sbahle rose to fame after a series of videos uploaded by Ntando across social media platforms got the internet screaming #TooCute.

The last few months for Instagram-sensation Sbahle have been about celebrating herself in all the best ways.

In June, the star celebrated her third birthday with a small family affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, Ntando said she wishes she could have had a celebration with more family and friends.

