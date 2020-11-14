WATCH | Zahara's star-studded 33rd birthday celebration

Zahara has lots to look forward to now that she's turned 33, one of them being a judge on a TV talent show competition, Talented Africa, that's looking for the continent's next superstar.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning musician said she was approached a few months ago to be part of the show, and was told she would be a great fit for the competition because she is “the queen of Africa”.

“I am not sure why they see me as the queen of Africa, but I have sold so many records across the continent and am known across Africa. Besides, I don't have to prove to anyone that I can sing and that I am talented. I have proven it already. Your mother, your sister, you, listen to my music.”

She is set to sit alongside Zimbabwean poet Albert Nyathi, Ugandan musician Cinderella Sanyu and SA praise poet Zolani Mkiva.

The singing competition will start filming in November after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.