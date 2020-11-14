TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zahara's star-studded 33rd birthday celebration

14 November 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Zahara celebrated her 33rd birthday with a star-studded party.
Image: Oyama Dyosiba/ Zahara's Instagram

Songstress Zahara recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with an impressive star-studded guest list. 

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful orange gown and a majestic headpiece, Zahara enjoyed her special day with her family, friends and industry mates, including singers Nhlanhla Nciza and Berita.

The Loliwe hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a video of what took place at her glamourous birthday party. 

To show what a joyous celebration Zahara's birthday was, legendary singer Ringo Madlingozi was one of the singers who serenaded Zahara with a beautiful song, followed by Nhlanhla, who performed the Mafikizolo classic Emlanjeni

With pure excitement that she's a year older, Zahara posted a snap of herself entering the age of 33 in style. 

The birthday girl also thanked her most dear friends for celebrating her special day with her.

Zahara has lots to look forward to now that she's turned 33, one of them being a judge on a TV talent show competition, Talented Africa, that's looking for the continent's next superstar.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning musician said she was approached a few months ago to be part of the show, and was told she would be a great fit for the competition because she is “the queen of Africa”.

“I am not sure why they see me as the queen of Africa, but I have sold so many records across the continent and am known across Africa. Besides, I don't have to prove to anyone that I can sing and that I am talented. I have proven it already. Your mother, your sister, you, listen to my music.”

She is set to sit alongside Zimbabwean poet Albert Nyathi, Ugandan musician Cinderella Sanyu and SA praise poet Zolani Mkiva.

The singing competition will start filming in November after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

