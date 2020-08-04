Zahara accused of breaking lockdown rules with 'social gathering' at her house

Award-winning musician Zahara has been accused of breaking lockdown level 3 rules by allegedly having several guests at her home in Johannesburg last week.

Several of the star's neighbours told TshisaLIVE the Loliwe hitmaker allegedly had several people at her house last Tuesday evening, and alleged that guests took an access gate off its hinges to gain entry.

A video sent to TshisaLIVE apparently shows the star and guests socialising and dancing on a balcony.

“There were more than 10 guests present and an enormous amount of noise. Police were called after 8pm to disburse the people. Police arrived at around 9pm,” said one neighbour who asked to remain anonymous.

Another neighbour said“there was a lot of shouting and many cars in the street" before security personnel managed to remove some guests.

Honeydew police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan said he could not comment on whether police were called to the scene, but encouraged anyone who believed their neighbours were holding illegal gatherings to open a case of contravening the National Disaster Management Act.

Zahara denied she threw a party and told TshisaLIVE the guests were family members attending a memorial service.

“I was not throwing a party. My cousin, who was like a big brother to me, passed on and his memorial service was on Tuesday. The people who were at my house were from the Eastern Cape, from home. Their licence plates show that. They drove from the Eastern Cape for the memorial service and then we left. I am in the Eastern Cape now.”

She said one of the guests had recently celebrated her birthday and she sang happy birthday to her, but there was no birthday party.

“What must happen to my family? This is their home, too,” she said.

According to the National Disaster Management Act regulations, social gathering at home are not allowed.

All public gatherings are prohibited except in some instances like those at a faith-based institution or funeral, and are limited to 50 people with strict adherence to health protocols and social distancing measures.

“Movement between a metropolitan or district area, or province by a person wishing to attend a funeral shall only be permitted if the person so wishing to attend the funeral is a—(i) spouse or partner of the deceased;(ii) child of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or stepchild;(iii) child-in-law of the deceased;(iv) parent of the deceased whether biological, adopted or stepparent;(v) sibling, whether biological, adopted or stepbrother or sister of the deceased;

"(vi) grandparent of the deceased; and(vii) person closely affiliated to the deceased. For purposes of this subregulation, closely affiliated means:(i) a person with parental responsibilities and rights in respect of the deceased; or(ii) a person who had developed a significant relationship based on caregiving, psychological or emotional attachment to the deceased."

Night vigils are prohibited.