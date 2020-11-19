Kwesta’s wife Yolanda fuming after 5 fake IG accounts for baby Kenya pop up

Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi welcomed their lil one a few days ago but the baby girl already has five fake Instagram accounts in her name. Mom Yolanda was understandably infuriated when she found out.

The Vilakazis shared their joy at finally being able to hold their baby girl, who they named Kenya Elihle Vilakazi. Little Kenya was born on the November 11 and some people took the liberty to open social media accounts for her — unprovoked!

While Kwesta hasn't said anything about it, his wife was not impressed and took to her Instagram to give the impostors a piece of her mind!

“My child is barely even a week old. Who told y'all I needed help creating a page for her? If I was going to (which I absolutely was not and will not) I'm quite capable of doing it myself, on my terms as her mom. Habe Ukuphapha! Ukugula! Super pissed,” Yolanda wrote.

The mother of two went on to ask people to kindly, unfollow, block and report the fake accounts.