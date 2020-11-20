SNAPS | Trevor Noah covers GQ as newsman of the year & he looks dapper

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is gracing the 2020 GQ 25th annual Men Of The Year issue as the “Newsman of The Year” and the man looks stunning!

In the GQ article, Trevor opened up about absolutely everything, including his depression and that he began seeing a therapist four years ago after he realised his behaviour mimicked that of a depressed or anxious person.

“A lot of the time, people know you as you may be but not as you are. What I mean by that is, I'm all of those things because I've suffered with anxiety and depression for so long,”

Totally singing Trevor's praises, the article reflects the impact Trevor has had on American news broadcasting.

“Five years after he was given one of the most powerful platforms in America, Noah is not just here to stay — as this year has underscored, he's at the centre of the conversation,” the GQ article reads.

On his Instagram, the comedian shared his excitement over being a cover star for GQ and his gratitude for the superstars he shared the honour with.

“The worst thing about being on the cover of GQ is they can make you look so good, people in real life are like ... 'Damn Trev, what happened?' The best part is ... sharing this honour with George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion!”

Trevor looks amazing and his afro is also the underrated star in these shots!

Check out the amazing snaps below: