SNAPS | Trevor Noah covers GQ as newsman of the year & he looks dapper
The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is gracing the 2020 GQ 25th annual Men Of The Year issue as the “Newsman of The Year” and the man looks stunning!
In the GQ article, Trevor opened up about absolutely everything, including his depression and that he began seeing a therapist four years ago after he realised his behaviour mimicked that of a depressed or anxious person.
“A lot of the time, people know you as you may be but not as you are. What I mean by that is, I'm all of those things because I've suffered with anxiety and depression for so long,”
Totally singing Trevor's praises, the article reflects the impact Trevor has had on American news broadcasting.
“Five years after he was given one of the most powerful platforms in America, Noah is not just here to stay — as this year has underscored, he's at the centre of the conversation,” the GQ article reads.
On his Instagram, the comedian shared his excitement over being a cover star for GQ and his gratitude for the superstars he shared the honour with.
“The worst thing about being on the cover of GQ is they can make you look so good, people in real life are like ... 'Damn Trev, what happened?' The best part is ... sharing this honour with George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion!”
Trevor looks amazing and his afro is also the underrated star in these shots!
Check out the amazing snaps below:
The SA-born comedian has been making amazing strides in his career.
And while 2020 may have been a challenging year for all, Trevor still bagged some pretty big wins. Like how he and his late night show scored six nominations at this year's prestigious Emmy Awards.
The award-winning show picked up nominations in the Variety Talk Series, Writing for a Variety Series, Directing for a Variety Series, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series categories.
Trevor took to Instagram to celebrate the nominations, posting a picture of himself looking tired but happy.
“Tired and scruffy but blessed and fulfilled. Truly incredible to see The Daily Show team nominated for six Emmys this year! Is this even real life? Thank you the Television Academy for the honour!”
The star won a Best Short Form Variety Series Emmy in 2017 for his The Daily Show segment Between the Scenes.