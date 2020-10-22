Trevor Noah says the #EndSars situation is 'painful and all too familiar'
The US-based SA comedian added his voice — along with many others — in support of the Nigerian movement.
The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah has added his voice to the collective of people calling for Nigeria to #EndSars and expressed his sympathy for the people of the West African nation.
The US-based comedian joined many national and international celebrities such as Beyoncé to lend his influential voice to the movement and increase awareness of what is happening in Nigeria as civilians continue to stand up against the injustices happening in their country.
“What our Nigerian brothers and sisters are going through is painful and all too familiar. For most of my life growing up in SA I believed in everything the police did and everything they said but one day many of us learnt that many of the things we believed were lies. Today the people of Nigeria are exposing and standing up to their government's lies.”
Trevor urged everybody to support the movement and help free Nigeria from corruption.
“We should all support #EndSARS and the movement for a Nigeria free from corruption!”
Meanwhile, media personality Masechaba Ndlovu chose to shine a light on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“Congo is currently going through a silent holocaust. Millions of people are being killed so the world can benefit from its natural resources. Congo has the world's largest reserve of Coltan. Coltan is a critical resource needed for electronic devices, aerospace and the innovation of technology. Babies are dying, women are being raped and buried alive, innocent people are losing their lives everyday,” Masechaba wrote.
Here's what's happening in the DRC: Congo is currently going through a silent holocaust. Millions of people are being killed so the world can benefit from its natural resources. Congo has the world's largest reserve of Coltan. Coltan is a critical resource needed for electronic devices, aerospace and the innovation of technology. Babies are dying, women are being raped and buried alive, innocent people are losing their lives everyday. I chose not to post graphic images but I was compelled to say something. Google the hastag and use your voice to tell the world what is going on right now in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The world is silent and it's not fair. #CongoIsBleeding 💔
Musician Sho madjozi gave a lengthy explanation of her understanding of what is happening in Nigeria at the moment. using her personal observations from her several visits to the country and knowledge around Nigeria's socio-economic divide among other subjects, she broke it all down on Twitter for her followers.
“I think the #EndSARS momentum is about more than that one police unit. The police are a massive problem but IMO they are a symptom, of a hyper consumerist, hyper unequal society where the rich rub their wealth in the face of the poor and get to do anything they want with impunity” she began.
In Lagos, the divide between the rich and the poor is so hard hitting. When I was there, mainland was overcrowded, chaotic and broken down. You couldn’t tell if the buildings were still being built or deteriorating.— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
(Mind you, South Africa is the same in this regard. The only reason we get to forget about this is because Apartheid infrastructure put townships out of town and out of site (Imagine if to get to OR Tambo you had to drive THROUGH and not past Alexandra.))— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
When I was in Lagos, the only time I saw police was when they were escorting rich people (artists included) through the heavy traffic. The siren would be on and the police would shout and sometimes even beat people out of the way.— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
But what depressed me was how defeated regular Nigerians seemed to be. They no longer expected normal services or even decency from the leaders. They didn’t complain to government about the roads, instead they aspired to get Range Rovers so they too could glide over the potholes.— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
One good thing this has done is create a people so resilient and resourceful that they will thrive all over the world, in both legal and illegal ventures. But it made me sad that Nigerians had given up on their own country.— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
The only thing that could somewhat honor the precious lives of those killed in Lekki and elsewhere is by making sure that from this a more equal society is built. Where the government IS expected to answer to citizens and where rich people don’t completely abuse the entire system— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020
He also said “Great struggles tend to throw up great spirits. Great suffering tends to throw up great minds who refuse to accept the terms of that suffering.” Love and comfort to those who lost loved ones and strength to those on the path to building a better Nigeria.— #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) October 21, 2020