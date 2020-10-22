TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah says the #EndSars situation is 'painful and all too familiar'

The US-based SA comedian added his voice — along with many others — in support of the Nigerian movement.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 October 2020 - 10:00
Trevor Noah showed his support for #EndSars movement.
Trevor Noah showed his support for #EndSars movement.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah has added his voice to the collective of people calling for Nigeria to #EndSars and expressed his sympathy for the people of the West African nation.

The US-based comedian joined many national and international celebrities such as Beyoncé to lend his influential voice to the movement and increase awareness of what is happening in Nigeria as civilians continue to stand up against the injustices happening in their country.

What our Nigerian brothers and sisters are going through is painful and all too familiar. For most of my life growing up in SA I believed in everything the police did and everything they said but one day many of us learnt that many of the things we believed were lies. Today the people of Nigeria are exposing and standing up to their government's lies.”

Trevor urged everybody to support the movement and help free Nigeria from corruption.

“We should all support #EndSARS and the movement for a Nigeria free from corruption!”

Meanwhile, media personality Masechaba Ndlovu chose to shine a light on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  

Congo is currently going through a silent holocaust. Millions of people are being killed so the world can benefit from its natural resources. Congo has the world's largest reserve of Coltan. Coltan is a critical resource needed for electronic devices, aerospace and the innovation of technology. Babies are dying, women are being raped and buried alive, innocent people are losing their lives everyday,” Masechaba wrote.

Read her full post below.

View this post on Instagram

Here's what's happening in the DRC: Congo is currently going through a silent holocaust. Millions of people are being killed so the world can benefit from its natural resources. Congo has the world's largest reserve of Coltan. Coltan is a critical resource needed for electronic devices, aerospace and the innovation of technology. Babies are dying, women are being raped and buried alive, innocent people are losing their lives everyday. I chose not to post graphic images but I was compelled to say something. Google the hastag and use your voice to tell the world what is going on right now in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The world is silent and it's not fair. #CongoIsBleeding 💔

A post shared by Masechaba Lekalake Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) on

Musician Sho madjozi gave a lengthy explanation of her understanding of what is happening in Nigeria at the moment. using her personal observations from her several visits to the country and knowledge around Nigeria's socio-economic divide among other subjects, she broke it all down on Twitter for her followers.

I think the #EndSARS momentum is about more than that one police unit. The police are a massive problem but IMO they are a symptom, of a hyper consumerist, hyper unequal society where the rich rub their wealth in the face of the poor and get to do anything they want with impunity” she began.

Read Sho Madjozi's full thread below:

MORE

SA celebs speak out against #LekkiTollGateMassacre

These celebs want to bring all eyes on Nigeria.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest: ‘Africa is a bloodbath. It's really scary & our leaders have failed us’

Cassper Nyovest is not holding anything back.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'#PutSouthAfricaFirst shouldn't be used to hate anybody,' says Cassper

"Beware of people who hijack slogans to portray hate and discrimination. You can be proudly South African without being xenophobic," Cassper Nyovest ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Get off my nuts': Nasty C claps back at tweep amid #EndSars outrage

Don't come for Nasty C unless he calls for you!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out TshisaLIVE
  3. Oh mama! Former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube reveals she's pregnant TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Leanne Manas visits Rasta's studio to buy his portrait of her TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa hits back at people saying she’ll 'change anything on her body for money' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X