WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate challenge
Former Fitness Bunny Sbahle Mpisane joined the #JohnVuliGate challenge this week, and it seems the trend hasn't died yet.
With thousands of people across the nation taking part in the viral challenge, Mzansi proved to the world dancing is in our blood.
Sbahle, daughter of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, took to Instagram with a video of herself and bestie presenter Rorisang Thandekiso dancing to the song John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz.
And boy, do them girls got moves! Plus, it seems fans still love the John Vuli Gate moments as they were eating up Sbahle and Rorisang's moves!
See for yourself:
This isn't the first time the star nailed a viral dance. In 2019, when the "Vosho" was making waves across Africa, Sbahle posted a video on Instagram of her doing the popular dance moves with her personal trainer.
''The Vosho Queen is coming back. I hope y’all ready. My trainer goes through the most shame. He knows how to do 'vosho' now because he needs to help me practice,” said Sbahle.
While she is a great soloist, homegirl has been seen showing off her sick moves with mom Mam'Mkhize.
In a video that melted the hearts of SA, the mother and daughter were seen celebrating the release of Andile Mpisane's second single, Umgcimbi, featuring Distruction Boyz and Danone.
Watch here: