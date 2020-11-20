WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate challenge

Former Fitness Bunny Sbahle Mpisane joined the #JohnVuliGate challenge this week, and it seems the trend hasn't died yet.

With thousands of people across the nation taking part in the viral challenge, Mzansi proved to the world dancing is in our blood.

Sbahle, daughter of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, took to Instagram with a video of herself and bestie presenter Rorisang Thandekiso dancing to the song John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz.

And boy, do them girls got moves! Plus, it seems fans still love the John Vuli Gate moments as they were eating up Sbahle and Rorisang's moves!

See for yourself: