Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her IG

Since accusing some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success, earlier this week Jackie teamed up with veteran traditional healer Gogo Bathini Mbatha to dissect the topic.

While her name became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking a massive debate about whether snakes were really being used as a tool for success, Jackie put TshisaLIVE in touch with traditional expert Gogo Bathini.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Bathini validated Jackie's claims that snakes were used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians, but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.

“A snake, if it is well bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot.

“If I were to be given the right to talk, I could mention a lot of celebrity and political names and you would be shocked.”

Gogo Bathini shared that birds also bring good luck.

“As you can hear, there are birds chirping in the background in their little cage. They form part of what I do as a traditional healer besides snakes. There's a lot I can do for many people.”

The traditional healer revealed the types of snakes that were apparently used to bring one riches.

“The snakes are not the same in everybody. It's either a snake as a pet or a snake to bring wealth. It's not the same.

“Other snakes bring luck without sleeping with anyone. Some snakes bring luck with the terms and conditions of sleeping with somebody [sexually sleeping with the snake]. I have samples of snakes that bring luck without sleeping with anyone.”