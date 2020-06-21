TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize to Sbahle Mpisane on her B-day: 'Mommy adores you baby girl'

21 June 2020 - 16:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shauwn Mkhize and her step-daughter Sbahle Mpisane are super close.
Shauwn Mkhize and her step-daughter Sbahle Mpisane are super close.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane's stepmother and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize took time out to celebrate the life of her daughter and praise her for all the good attributes that make her the stunning woman she is.

Shauwn took to Instagram, to highlight the fact that while life may always have negatives such as a global pandemic or the scourge of GBV, it was important to show gratitude for life and praise God for his daily miracles.

“Today I would like to wish my baby girl, my princess Sebastian Sbahle Mpisane a happy birthday and say my dearest baby girl God has been very good to you and he has given you a second chance,” she said.

MaMkhize reflected on the journey the 27-year-old Sbahle has been on since her almost fatal car crash and observed that God has been very good to her. She gushed about just how proud she is of her.

“Mommy has been very proud of you with the way you have pushed yourself to get better and accepted the current you that has taken so much of courage. I know what you want to achieve this year and I know Covid-19 has disturbed you but I wish you to achieve all your dreams and more.

“Mommy adores you baby girl ukhule ungakhokhobi. Let’s keep the past at the past and focus to the future cause the sky is the limit,” MaMkhize said.

Sbahle commented with an emotional 'thank you' in MaMkhize's comment section.

“Mah wami ... Thank you so much mummy, it’s a blessing to be here to experience this beautiful day. I love you loads loads loads,” Sbahle said.

View this post on Instagram

18 JUNE 1993

A post shared by 𝙵𝚒𝚝𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜𝙱𝚞𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚎 (@sbahle_mpisane) on

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

MaMkhize on taxi fare increases: I think it’s a catch-22 situation

"I am really feeling the pain about the price increases, but I understand where they are coming from."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

MaMkhize shares relationship advice: Work on your toxic traits

"There is no such thing as 'This is who I am, take it or leave it'."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

MaMkhize: I'm tired of people asking me when I'm donating

I am not going to answer them because I always do what I can, when I can with no pressure
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying'

MaMkhize is a woman with a plan.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Hands off the Fergusons' - Zenande Mfenyana defends 'The Queen' producers TshisaLIVE
  2. Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee: Imagine releasing an album with the same beat throughout TshisaLIVE
  5. US musician Tyrese slammed for post on 'white slavery' in SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X