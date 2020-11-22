TshisaLIVE

AKA is totes smitten with Nelly Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it

22 November 2020 - 12:00
Rapper AKA is head over heels for bae Nellie Tembe.
Rapper AKA is head over heels for bae Nellie Tembe.
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa

Romance is still alive for rapper AKA and girlfriend Nellie Tembe, and we have the receipts to prove it!

Bhovamania star AKA and bae Nellie are still madly in love, and we can't help but stan their relationship.

At the launch party for his latest limited edition drink Banana Cruz, the star was seen cosying up with his bae through the celebrations. 

Just a few days ago, AKA revealed that he and Nelly had written one of the songs on his latest EP together. The megacy detected so much love in the song titled Finessin'  that some even think they will get hitched to the tune!

Okayafrica said the collaboration with his girlfriend happened because she was in the studio when the song was being created. They said anecdotes centered on his relationship appear on several songs throughout the EP, including Holy Water, Mr Perfect and Cross My Heart.

Meanwhile, fans were living for their public displays of affection.

AKA and Nellie were defs couple goals in the eyes of Mzansi!

See for yourself:

It seems as if cupid's arrow hit the mark when it comes to AKA and his bae Nellie. Their months-long relationship has had its adorable moments and fans were living.

Earlier this year, when the lockdown rules and regulations eased up and the star finished working on his EP Bhovamania, AKA was finally able to relax and have a mini holiday.

The young and in-love couple were seen wining and dining on pasta and vino.

The only worry the couple had that day was what type of pasta they were going to eat, according to a smitten AKA.

WATCH | 'Who said 'I love you' first? TikTok video spills the tea on AKA's love life

AKA’s latest TikTok gives fans a sneak peek into his relationship.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Fast cars, fancy food & love - AKA is livin' it up in Mjolo’ville

Mjolo is treating AKA very nicely.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | AKA and his bae's smooth dance off in the kitchen is goals

The Supamega is a man in love and he's got the glow to prove it!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'uThando Nes'thembu' fans just wanna see Abongwe happy! TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life TshisaLIVE
  3. Kwaito star Mshoza has died, her management and close friends confirm TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X