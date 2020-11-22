AKA is totes smitten with Nelly Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it

Romance is still alive for rapper AKA and girlfriend Nellie Tembe, and we have the receipts to prove it!

Bhovamania star AKA and bae Nellie are still madly in love, and we can't help but stan their relationship.

At the launch party for his latest limited edition drink Banana Cruz, the star was seen cosying up with his bae through the celebrations.

Just a few days ago, AKA revealed that he and Nelly had written one of the songs on his latest EP together. The megacy detected so much love in the song titled Finessin' that some even think they will get hitched to the tune!