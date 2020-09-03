WATCH | 'Who said 'I love you' first? TikTok video spills the tea on AKA's love life

If you are on TikTok, then you know that one of the most popular trends there is the cute couple quizzes, and rapper AKA and his bae recently did one leaving the Megacy with a front-row seat into their relationship dynamic.

The quizzes are all about how well lovers know each other and the result is always cute for the audience to watch.

Since AKA joined TikTok, his fans have enjoyed getting to watch him at his most relaxed. He and girlfriend Nellie Tembe, who AKA has previously said values privacy, participated in the challenge, answering questions about each other with their eyes closed.

Through the quiz, fans of the pair now know who spends the most money, who said “I love you” first in their relationship, who is the better cook and so much more.

Watch the video below.