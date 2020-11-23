Kwesta returns to the club scene

Just a year ago, Kwesta announced that he would no longer be performing at clubs, however it seems like due to life under Covid-19 regulations, the rapper has made a U-turn on the decision.

Kwesta revealed he was returning to the club scene this past weekend after taking a year-long hiatus.

The rapper shared the exciting news on Twitter, saying he was finally making a comeback to club performances, which he solidified with a flyer of his gig guide.

Kwesta explained that he made the decision considering that large crowd events, such as concerts, weren't yet permitted by the government.