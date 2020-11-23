TshisaLIVE

Kwesta returns to the club scene

"Catch me if you can this weekend, the president has opened, I am back, let's get busy."

23 November 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Kwesta is about to live the club life again.
Image: Instagram/Kwesta

Just a year ago, Kwesta announced that he would no longer be performing at clubs, however it seems like due to life under Covid-19 regulations, the rapper has made a U-turn on the decision. 

Kwesta revealed he was returning to the club scene this past weekend after taking a year-long hiatus.

The rapper shared the exciting news on Twitter, saying he was finally making a comeback to club performances, which he solidified with a flyer of his gig guide. 

Kwesta explained that he made the decision considering that large crowd events, such as concerts, weren't yet permitted by the government. 

Kwesta announced in July last year that he'd be retiring from performing at clubs. He did not give reasons for the decision.

However, speaking to Move! magazine at the time, the rapper revealed a bit more, saying that clubs didn't allow him to give his fans the type of shows that they deserve. 

"It's too small to set everything up, so I've decided to stop doing those kind of gigs. I want to give everyone a show they deserve, unless the club can provide that type of setup."

