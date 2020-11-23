SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards
Winners of the 2020 SA Style Awards dressed up to the nines in their personal interpretation of #DenimCouture to collect their trophies at the glamorous and intimate event on Sunday.
The SA Style Awards took place at a pandemic-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony in Sandton. The event was hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and had Mzansi “tuning in" virtually through their social media.
In addition to the winners, Tshepi Vundla, Tansey Coetzee, Kuli Roberts and Gert Johan-Coetzee showed up at the glitzy showcase in their best definition of denim couture.
The Most Stylish Couple had a cute moment on the TL when Siya Kolisi couldn't help but gush over his wifey Rachel, who was representing them at the event.
Rachel looked so cute in her lil' denim prom dress adorned with Xhosa lines that hubby Siya had to “summon” her back home. Ah, such a cute moment!
Heyi heyi come home wena and put on your sweatpants ! Raaa yanyisa mama wabantwana bam! Ndiqina umqolo ngawe and ndiyaziqenya ngawe! Ngca emntaneni MamRiri Rachel #sastyleawards2020 pic.twitter.com/dxDa6LR8ye— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) November 22, 2020
The rest of the guests in attendance also put in effort to showcase their style. Some looks at the awards had tweeps asking:“Kanti what is denim couture?”
In case you missed it, here's the full list of winners:
Most Stylish Couple: Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
Most Innovative Style: Yasmin Furmie.
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu.
Most Stylish Media Personality: Phathu Makwarela.
Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo.
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Nadia Nakai.
The Next Big Things: Witney Ram and Ama Qamata.
Most Stylish Designer: Donald Nxumalo.
Most Stylish Business Personality: Irene Charnley.
The Most Stylish Changemaker: Dr Sivu.
Then, live at the event, Master KG was announced as the Most Stylish SA Icon!
Check out the snaps and vids from the intimate event:
I really love this girl. ❤🖤❤#SASTYLEAWARDS2020 pic.twitter.com/cdjlq58elU— Livia (@Miss_Rikhodt) November 22, 2020
Thank you so much #sastyleawards2020 for naming me Most Stylish performing Artist in music for 2020! I’m humbled and Thankful! Thank you! My heart is full!— Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) November 22, 2020
Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making me look and feel like a Bad B*tch Princess! 😈. #SASTYLEAWARDS2020 pic.twitter.com/OOZf7X33ll
She gives us something great to imitate her❗ Heart felt congratulations Mother @S_Dlathu 😭♥️ and best wishes for your next adventure 😘 2020 is the year 👌 #style #SASTYLEAWARDS2020 @PeroniZA @zebrasquare001 pic.twitter.com/pdy9q6l0nH— SindiDlathuFans (@FansOfS_Dlathu) November 22, 2020
We are Officially Underway! #SAStyleAwards2020 proudly sponsored by @PeroniZA #vodacomred #denimcouture #NastroAzzurro #trueStyle #forpeoplewhoexpectmote @SandtonCity @tsogosun pic.twitter.com/DIUt7L7POt— Zebra Square SA (@zebrasquare001) November 22, 2020
Something is loading for next year and it took the SA Style Awards to unleash it.... stay tuned....— Hle Live (@HleLive) November 22, 2020
Hair: dazzlingswan
Dress: ........
📸 travislcross #StyleAwards #SAStyleAwards #SAStyleAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/WHgCZ6En9q
HEC. TIC. 😍🔥— Roxanne Francis (@rox_francis) November 22, 2020
Tansey Coetzee is IT. #SAStyleAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/mXOzWeZjN8
A stylish welcome to the #SAStyleAwards2020 ... Host with the Most ...— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) November 22, 2020
Theme : Denim Couture
Dressed by : @cinnelstore
Makeup by : @zukiraolekamakeup_
Hair by : @thesanhd installed by @xola_madube pic.twitter.com/EJA6KVVCXx
Master KG was fun🤣 pic.twitter.com/UvtqbqeQRN— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) November 22, 2020