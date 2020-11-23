SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards

Winners of the 2020 SA Style Awards dressed up to the nines in their personal interpretation of #DenimCouture to collect their trophies at the glamorous and intimate event on Sunday.

The SA Style Awards took place at a pandemic-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony in Sandton. The event was hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and had Mzansi “tuning in" virtually through their social media.

In addition to the winners, Tshepi Vundla, Tansey Coetzee, Kuli Roberts and Gert Johan-Coetzee showed up at the glitzy showcase in their best definition of denim couture.

The Most Stylish Couple had a cute moment on the TL when Siya Kolisi couldn't help but gush over his wifey Rachel, who was representing them at the event.

Rachel looked so cute in her lil' denim prom dress adorned with Xhosa lines that hubby Siya had to “summon” her back home. Ah, such a cute moment!