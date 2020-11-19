Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Sindi Dlathu named among SA's most stylish

Hollywood actor, producer and writer Orson Welles may have once said, “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn”, but the founder of the SA Style Awards, Jillian Grogor, has her own definition.

“Style is knowing who you are, what you want, and possessing the passion and flair to make it possible,” she says.

This year, the Style Awards celebrate 24 years of honouring South Africans in the limelight who show an immaculate sense of style in the way they conduct themselves in their daily lives, who've made their mark on their home ground and have become powerful vehicles for change globally, too. They're certainly not just honouring fashion sense.

“This year's selection of winners are especially pertinent,” says Grogor. “They've made their mark, despite the global pandemic.”