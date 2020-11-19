The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Sindi Dlathu named among SA's most stylish

Celebs shine bright on the winner's list of the 2020 South African Style Awards

19 November 2020
Husband and wife Rachel and Siya Kolisi have been voted the Most Stylish Couple in the 2020 South African Style Awards.
Image: John Liebenberg/Sunday Times

Hollywood actor, producer and writer Orson Welles may have once said, “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn”, but the founder of the SA Style Awards, Jillian Grogor, has her own definition.

“Style is knowing who you are, what you want, and possessing the passion and flair to make it possible,” she says.

This year, the Style Awards celebrate 24 years of honouring South Africans in the limelight who show an immaculate sense of style in the way they conduct themselves in their daily lives, who've made their mark on their home ground and have become powerful vehicles for change globally, too. They're certainly not just honouring fashion sense.

“This year's selection of winners are especially pertinent,” says Grogor. “They've made their mark, despite the global pandemic.”

Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Winners have been announced in 10 categories. The person who'll be honoured in the 11th — Most Stylish SA Icon — will be revealed at a Covid-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Sunday November 22.

And, the winners are: 

Most Stylish Couple: Siya and Rachel Kolisi

Kolisi is the beloved and lauded captain of the SA national rugby team. He led the team to victory last year in the World Cup.

His wife Rachel is a humanitarian and business owner. Through her work with the Kolisi Foundation and Rise, she has spearheaded many community projects and empowered young girls and women throughout SA.

Most Innovative Style: Yasmin Furmie

This fashion icon and brand owner is known for her highly noticeable, quirky style. “Never act your age” reads her Instagram bio. “Life is too short; do what you want, do what you like.”

Actress Sindi Dlathu has been named the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV.
Image: Supplied
Rapper Nadia Nakai has been crowned Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music.
Image: Supplied

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu

This actress, who is known for portraying Thandaza Mokoena on Muvhango, was recently commended for the emotional depth she brings to the role.

Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo

This model, reality TV Star and business woman first came to the public's attention in 2015 when she was a housemate on Big Brother. She was first runner-up in the show and is now a household name in the South African entertainment industry.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Nadia Nakai

One of the most popular faces in the South African hip-hop sphere, this songwriter was the first female rapper to win the Shiz Niz Mixtape 101 competition on e.tv.

'Blood & Water' star Ama Qamata has been named The Next Big Thing along with TikTokker Witney Ram.
Image: Supplied

The Next Big Things: Witney Ram and
Ama Qamata

TikTokker Ram is making big waves on the social media platform, while Qamata appeared in a leading role in the South African Netflix teen drama series Blood & Water as Puleng Khumalo.

Most Stylish Designer: Donald Nxumalo

This interior designer has amazed clients across the continent with his special blend of trending tastes and classic style. He won the Top Billing Win A Home interior design competition in 2014.

Most Stylish Business Personality:
Irene Charnley

This former trade unionist and businesswoman is the CEO of Smile Telecoms Holdings, a Mauritius-based pan-African telecommunications group with operations in Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and SA.

The Most Stylish Changemaker: Dr Sivu

The young physician, health activist and fashionista was announced as one of GQ's top 10 best dressed South African men last year, and is listed as one of SA's top 200 young people.

