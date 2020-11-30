TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 November 2020 - 10:00
The memorial service of Nomasonto Maswanganyi, popularly known as Mshoza, took place on November 25, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi was accompanied to her final resting place at the weekend by close friends and family, as fans attended the sombre event virtually.

Mshoza died on Thursday, November 19 at the age of 37, leaving behind her two children and two siblings.

Keeping to the numbers specified by the Covid-19 regulations, Mshoza's family and closest friends showed up to bid the Kortes hitmaker farewell.

Emotional goodbye from Mshoza's daughter Pride

Her young daughter, Pride, gave one of the saddest speeches of the day as she said a final goodbye to her mother.

Pride got emotional as she began to read the tribute she wrote and a family member stepped in to read her letter on her behalf as her young brother stood behind her.

“Mommy I am at a loss of words, I wasn't ready to lose you. I don't know how I am going to make it without you ... But I know it's God's plan.

“I love you mama, I know you are watching over us,” Pride wrote.

Watch the speech below:

Mshoza's tombstone unveiled

Mshoza's tombstone has a life-size picture of the star stepping on planet earth. Her family used one of Mshoza's most popular pictures where she wore a white and gold matching set and completed the look with white Converse All-stars. The stone tells the story that Mshoza was literally on top of the world.

Most of her fans on the socials found it fitting, while others felt it was bit “extra”.

Here's a picture of the tombstone from Khanyi Mbau's instagram:

Mshoza's tombstone.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Rasta bids farewell to Mshoza

Meanwhile, Rasta also showed up — as he always does — to say his goodbye to Mshoza the only way he knows how.

His second portrait of the kwaito singer sparked reactions from Mshoza's fans, some of whom could see a slight resemblance, while others struggled to see Mshoza in the painting Rasta brought to life during the funeral service.

The drawing, based on Mshoza's picture in white, was the second attempt for the “controversial funeral artist”. His first attempt also didn't go down so well with Mshoza's fans.

Here are some reactions:

