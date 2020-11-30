SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star

Kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi was accompanied to her final resting place at the weekend by close friends and family, as fans attended the sombre event virtually.

Mshoza died on Thursday, November 19 at the age of 37, leaving behind her two children and two siblings.

Keeping to the numbers specified by the Covid-19 regulations, Mshoza's family and closest friends showed up to bid the Kortes hitmaker farewell.

Emotional goodbye from Mshoza's daughter Pride

Her young daughter, Pride, gave one of the saddest speeches of the day as she said a final goodbye to her mother.

Pride got emotional as she began to read the tribute she wrote and a family member stepped in to read her letter on her behalf as her young brother stood behind her.

“Mommy I am at a loss of words, I wasn't ready to lose you. I don't know how I am going to make it without you ... But I know it's God's plan.

“I love you mama, I know you are watching over us,” Pride wrote.

Watch the speech below: