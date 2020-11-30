SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star
Kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi was accompanied to her final resting place at the weekend by close friends and family, as fans attended the sombre event virtually.
Mshoza died on Thursday, November 19 at the age of 37, leaving behind her two children and two siblings.
Keeping to the numbers specified by the Covid-19 regulations, Mshoza's family and closest friends showed up to bid the Kortes hitmaker farewell.
Emotional goodbye from Mshoza's daughter Pride
Her young daughter, Pride, gave one of the saddest speeches of the day as she said a final goodbye to her mother.
Pride got emotional as she began to read the tribute she wrote and a family member stepped in to read her letter on her behalf as her young brother stood behind her.
“Mommy I am at a loss of words, I wasn't ready to lose you. I don't know how I am going to make it without you ... But I know it's God's plan.
“I love you mama, I know you are watching over us,” Pride wrote.
Watch the speech below:
"Mommy I am at a loss of words, I wasn't ready to lose you. I don't know how I am going to make it without you" - Mshoza's children pay tribute to their mother.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 28, 2020
Watch the funeral live on #Newzroom405. #RIPMshoza
Mshoza's tombstone unveiled
Mshoza's tombstone has a life-size picture of the star stepping on planet earth. Her family used one of Mshoza's most popular pictures where she wore a white and gold matching set and completed the look with white Converse All-stars. The stone tells the story that Mshoza was literally on top of the world.
Most of her fans on the socials found it fitting, while others felt it was bit “extra”.
I never thought anyone could top Joe Mafela’s tombstone. Then..........Mshoza— Ndingu Halala!..🐞 (@Magzzz345) November 28, 2020
Here's a picture of the tombstone from Khanyi Mbau's instagram:
Rasta bids farewell to Mshoza
Meanwhile, Rasta also showed up — as he always does — to say his goodbye to Mshoza the only way he knows how.
His second portrait of the kwaito singer sparked reactions from Mshoza's fans, some of whom could see a slight resemblance, while others struggled to see Mshoza in the painting Rasta brought to life during the funeral service.
Lebani Sirenje, also known as Rasta, is also at the West Park cemetery to pay tribute to Mshoza through his artistic creativity #RIPMshoza #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/BI1BDekxE4— Maageketla Mohlabe (@MaageMohlabe) November 28, 2020
The drawing, based on Mshoza's picture in white, was the second attempt for the “controversial funeral artist”. His first attempt also didn't go down so well with Mshoza's fans.
Here are some reactions:
Thank you Rasta for painting the original Mshoza😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/kmsNvzrCg1— MsBuu🇮🇹Divine❤Libra♎ (@MsBuu2) November 27, 2020
Rasta went and draw Mshoza in Heaven— Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) November 27, 2020
Gogo pic.twitter.com/UNB2FGNwNM