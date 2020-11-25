TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather for Mshoza’s memorial

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 November 2020 - 09:01

Nomasonto Mshoza Maswanganyi's memorial service live from Bassline, Newtown.

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Bassline in Newton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning to celebrate Mshoza's life.

The kwaito artist, who has been dubbed the “first lady of kwaito” died on November 19, due to complications related to diabetes. 

Mshoza (real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi) was 37 years old at the time of her untimely death.

The stage has been adorned with dozens of floral arrangements as mourners stream into the venue set up for people to social distance from each other, while paying their respects. 

Due to the global pandemic and regulations put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, most of Mshoza’s fans are expected to attend the intimate service virtually.

TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Mshoza was a child star, who began her career as a dancer at the age of 10. In the late 90s she danced for the kwaito group Chiskop where she often stole the spotlight. Her guest appearance on variety show Jam Alley certified Mshoza's star quality and got her noticed.

The star later went on to get signed to a professional music label at the age of 15 and soon dropped Kortes, which became a huge hit.

Mshoza is survived by her two children, Pride and Jacob Jnr, as well as two sisters.

