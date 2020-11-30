AKA responds to his new vodka being compared to hairspray

Rapper AKA has laughed off similarities between the branding of his new banana-flavoured vodka and a hairspray product after screenshots of popular Instagram account The Shade Room making the cheeky comparison went viral.

The internet was in a mess over the weekend when the account apparently posted a picture of AKA's fire water and Schwarzkopf göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray for its “bish stole my look” feature.

The Shade Room is seen by many as a leading voice on African-American culture and news, and has more than 21.5m followers from across the world.

The post has since been removed, but screenshots of it circulated the net as fans poked fun at the Fela in Versace star.

AKA took it all in his stride, posting a picture of the post and thanking fans for giving him publicity overseas.