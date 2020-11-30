AKA responds to his new vodka being compared to hairspray
Rapper AKA has laughed off similarities between the branding of his new banana-flavoured vodka and a hairspray product after screenshots of popular Instagram account The Shade Room making the cheeky comparison went viral.
The internet was in a mess over the weekend when the account apparently posted a picture of AKA's fire water and Schwarzkopf göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray for its “bish stole my look” feature.
The Shade Room is seen by many as a leading voice on African-American culture and news, and has more than 21.5m followers from across the world.
The post has since been removed, but screenshots of it circulated the net as fans poked fun at the Fela in Versace star.
AKA took it all in his stride, posting a picture of the post and thanking fans for giving him publicity overseas.
"People hating got my product on The Shade Room. Now 21.5m more people know about Banana Deluxe. Thank you so much! Keep it up!” he wrote.
People hating got my product on the shade room. Now 21.5 million more people know about #BananaDeluxe 💛🐺 ... thank you so much! Keep it up!!! pic.twitter.com/nnAWsdTXdq— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 29, 2020
In another post he called it a “blessing”.
The shade room is big ... 21.5million followers on Instagram. What a blessing. 💛 https://t.co/XovuGD1D6R— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 29, 2020
The drink was launched earlier this month, with the star saying he wanted to do something that had never been done before.
“I wanted to create a banana-flavoured vodka because it has never been done before. It’s always about the vibes and taking it to the next level. Here’s my gift to you, a toast to the Supa Mega, the unique taste of Cruz Banana Deluxe,” AKA said.
But not everyone was impressed with the idea, with some on social media labelling it “alcoholic Mageu”.
AKA said he had invested in the drink and was confident it would be a hit.
“If I put my name on it, you best believe I’m bringing my A-game on it. Trust the Supa Mega to drop a taste like nobody else had ever.”