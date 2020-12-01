Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell

Talk about being proud parents. Media moguls and celebrity couple Connie and Shona Ferguson were overwhelmed with pride that their last born, Alicia Angel Ferguson, is saying goodbye to high school.

Having many mixed emotions about her child completing high school and being on her way to tertiary education, doting mom Connie took to Instagram to share how proud she is of her daughter, who remained focused even during the hardships of the pandemic.

"I’m feeling an overwhelming sense of pride. My last born is bidding high school goodbye and I can only marvel at how she and her mates stayed committed in a climate filled with uncertainty. A rare breed they are! Forced to adapt to survive."

Connie said Alicia and her schoolmates deserved to celebrate themselves as they prepare for what their future has in store for them.

"I am so proud of you my angel, Ali. You look absolutely beautiful and radiate joy! Blessed beyond measure and truly grateful."

The veteran actress' heartfelt tribute was coupled with a snap of Alicia and a boy named TK.

Connie revealed it was first time in 11 years Ali had worn a dress seeing she's so much of a tomboy.