Letoya Makhene and Lebo share steamy snaps, showing critics the middle finger

Actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa are one of Mzansi's famous couples who aren't afraid to let it be known they are madly in love, and won't tolerate hateful comments.

The couple, who have been serving the socials with #couplegoals since the day they laid eyes on one another, have been steaming things up on the socials, resulting in them facing some nasty comments.

Still in the honeymoon phase, a smitten Letoya took to Twitter to share snaps of them looking all loved up on a couch.

While many cheered them for being open about how madly in love they are, trolls saw it as an opportunity to mock them for too much PDA.