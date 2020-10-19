WATCH | ‘She said yes!’ Letoya Makhene gets teary as Lebo Keswa pops the question

Actress Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa are set to take their romance to the next level after the businesswoman proposed to Letoya over the weekend.

Ever the romantic, Lebo got down on one knee when the pair landed after enjoying a hot-air balloon ride.

“Letoya, will you marry me?” read a poster printed in big, bold, white letters.

Letoya's reaction was the sweetest thing we've seen in ages. At first, she seemed shocked and almost in disbelief. She quickly got emotional when Lebo went down on one knee with a beautiful ring in her hand.

Letoya struggled to fight back tears as she said, “yes!”

Watch the sweet moment below: