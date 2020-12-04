Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over Vusi's sexuality

Idols SA judge and self-taught chef Somizi defended artist Vusi Nova after a tweep questioned Vusi's sexuality and shifted the spotlight from their brand new song.

This came after the pair released their much-hyped single Intandane - which means "orphan". The song is dedicated to their late mothers.

In a snippet of the song posted to Instagram, Somizi revealed the story behind the track.

“A dedication to our mothers Mary and Ndileka, a dedication to your mothers alive and in the spirit world," wrote Somizi.

A few hours after dropping the song, Somizi took to his Instagram to thank Vusi for the opportunity he gave him to create the song.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's out. Thanks to my bestie Vusi Nova for suggesting we remake this song in dedication to our late moms. Hope you enjoy it and dedicate to your mom - alive and passed on," Somizi said.

Somizi also posted the iTunes music charts with the pair's song at number three just hours after release.

"Less than two hours of release we are sitting on number 3. Wow. Thanks everyone. See u at number 1. Winning combo #intandane."