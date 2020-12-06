Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally'

Actress Refilwe Modiselle took to Twitter to defend her opinions on the outcome of Idols SA, making sure tweeps know it's nothing personal.

With the finale of Idols SA season 16 around the corner, fans have been sharing their opinions and theories about the final outcome.

The top 3, Mr Music, Brandon and Zama, have had tongues wagging with anticipation. Everyone has picked their fight, but the internet rarely has consensus.

White Gold star Refilwe took to Twitter with her views about what will happen in the next episode. She said while she adores Zama's artistry, she may not surpass her opponents.

“I love Zama with all my heart. She's vocally strong, but I think final 2 is going to be Mr Music & Brandon. They fought hard on vocal plus performance. They are showing their hunger strong.”