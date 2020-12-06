Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally'
Actress Refilwe Modiselle took to Twitter to defend her opinions on the outcome of Idols SA, making sure tweeps know it's nothing personal.
With the finale of Idols SA season 16 around the corner, fans have been sharing their opinions and theories about the final outcome.
The top 3, Mr Music, Brandon and Zama, have had tongues wagging with anticipation. Everyone has picked their fight, but the internet rarely has consensus.
White Gold star Refilwe took to Twitter with her views about what will happen in the next episode. She said while she adores Zama's artistry, she may not surpass her opponents.
“I love Zama with all my heart. She's vocally strong, but I think final 2 is going to be Mr Music & Brandon. They fought hard on vocal plus performance. They are showing their hunger strong.”
I love Zama with all my heart, she's vocally strong, but I think final 2 is going to be Mr Music & Brendan, they fought hard on vocal plus performance .... they are showing their hunger strong.... 🤷🏼♀️🙆🏼♀️🙌🏻🙏🏻🔥#idolssa2020— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 29, 2020
Though just an opinion, Twitter felt Refilwe's criticisms of Zama are irrelevant.
The star clapped back when a tweep called Idols just a 'singing' competition, saying it takes more than sweet vocals to win.
“Yes, it's a singing competition but what doesn't singing entail. That you can connect with your crowd, can't you. We must feel your presence on stage. You don't have to be all over the stage, no. But ask yourself why you love your faves. Because you'd go watch them.”
She reminded fans that her observations are not coming a personal place and she was more interested in the possible outcomes of the singing competition.
“Guys, my observations are not personal, it's really just from looking at probability. We don't have to agree. I'm just laying the different cards out on the table, from an unexplored perspective often not thought of. Don't take it personal,” Refilwe said.
Guys my observations are not personal, it's really just from looking at probability. We don't have to agree.... I'm just laying the different cards out on the table, from a unexplored perspective often not thought of. Don't take it personal.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 29, 2020
There's one thing we can take away from this: let's agree to disagree on who we stan, K?